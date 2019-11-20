Matsoukas, who executive produced Queen & Slim: The Soundtrack along with Waithe and the Motown Records president Ethiopia Habtemariam, has an extensive background in directing music videos. For more than a decade, Matsoukas has honed her craft working on Beyoncé’s “Formation,” Rihanna’s “We Found Love,” and Whitney Houston’s “I Look to You,” among others. It’s not surprising, then, that the music of Queen & Slim spans genres and generations while still feeling cohesive. The album begins with a bang: The new industry heavyweight Megan Thee Stallion lends her bravado and lyrical acumen to “Ride or Die,” the infectious VickeeLo-assisted opener. It’s one of the most defiant songs on the project, delivering more on Queen & Slim’s promise of a modern black Bonnie and Clyde story than the film itself does.

A few other tracks on Queen & Slim have more narrative power than the movie. Most notable is “Getting Late,” an impossibly seductive new number by The Internet musician Syd, whose syrupy vocals describe a slow-building romance: “Didn’t know it then / Who woulda thought we’d ever fall in love / Like that, that.” The song is more sultry than the movie’s only sex scene, which squanders the emotional connection that Queen and Slim had nurtured over the course of their escape. Kaluuya and Turner-Smith play the intimate moment with passion, but Matsoukas makes the jarring choice to splice in footage of an anti-police-violence protest happening elsewhere at the same time. As a result, the couple’s singular love scene is anxiety-inducing rather than sensual. And perhaps that’s the point—but the film’s visuals and scenes of connection suffer when they’re juxtaposed with gratuitous depictions of violence.

Sometimes, the songs that appear in the film are enough to elevate the story momentarily. A track from Matsoukas’s longtime collaborator, Solange, is an affirmation of Queen and Slim and the Southern landscape they drive through. Despite the hostile circumstances the duo face, “Almeda” (from Solange’s atmospheric March album When I Get Home) is perfect road-trip music, its chorus a reminder that “Black faith still can’t be washed away / Not even in that Florida water.” The song is joined by another Houston bop: the Mike Jones, Paul Wall, and Slim Thug classic “Still Tippin’,” which also appears on the soundtrack and serves as a trenchant acknowledgment of the central characters’ resistance.

The record relays a tremendous sense of loss, too, with a sequence of songs that culminates in a mournful ballad by the ethereal singer Moses Sumney. “Am I vital / if my heart is idle? / Am I doomed?” Sumney asks on its elegiac chorus. “Cradle me / so I can see / If I’m doomed.” Though it wasn’t made explicitly for the soundtrack, “Doomed” captures the inevitability of the characters’ demise with haunting precision. The reclusive Lauryn Hill ponders the afterlife on her own contribution, the singer’s first solo track in five years. On “Guarding the Gates,” Hill stretches her famed vocals to gospel-like effect: It’s not a perfect return to the Miseducation days, but the song still feels like a natural progression for the artist.