Before she created Miri, Haggard had been acting for more than two decades, playing the mournful studio executive Myra Licht in the Showtime/BBC comedy Episodes, and appearing in installments of Black Mirror and Doctor Who. She’s always written things, she told me—the poetry festival notwithstanding—starting with a film she wrote when she was 11 “where you can tell halfway through I hit puberty and it suddenly becomes about lots of good-looking boys with their tops off.” Back to Life came about after Haggard met with Harry and Jack Williams of Two Brothers Pictures, the producers behind a wealth of recent British hits (not least of which was a quirky BBC3 comedy called Fleabag). After pitching them what she described as “seven dreadful shows,” Haggard landed on an idea about a woman who’d done something terrible years ago and was trying to return to something like normality. She knew it would be “an unusual mixture of drama and comedy, and a bit dark and weird.” But she also knew that Miri had to be buoyantly optimistic, to keep the show from tilting too far into tragedy. Miri’s spirit, in Back to Life, is “part of what keeps the lightness alive.”

The show’s six episodes, co-written with the comedian Laura Solon and directed by Christopher Sweeney, portray Miri’s return to her childhood home on the south coast of England, while slowly spooling out the central mystery of what she actually went to prison for. The show masterfully darts back and forth between modes. When Miri steps outside the prison walls for the first time since she was a teenager, she basks in the sunlight, absorbing the sensation of her new freedom. Her parents, played by James and Richard Durden, are inherently comic—Miri’s father is obsessed with recycling (“Garden waste,” he says despondently when Miri throws an unwanted bouquet of flowers in the trash), and her mother is the kind of rigidly repressed Englishwoman whose formality implies secrets. The punch lines are tinged with gloom: In the first episode, Miri returns to her bedroom, which is just as she left it, with posters of David Bowie, Prince, George Michael, and Michael Jackson on the walls. Only Jamie Oliver, peering out cheekily in a magazine spread from his Naked Chef days, has made it. “Thank God he’s still with us,” Miri sighs.

As Miri contends with probation officers, whispers all around her from strangers, hateful graffiti, violent attacks, and a lurking Scandinavian man who seems to be tailing her as part of a true-crime investigation, she somehow keeps her chin up. “That’s pretty much me,” Haggard said. “I can have a good old cry if things go wrong and then I’m like [she puts on a voice that’s part Muppet, part Pollyanna], ‘Okay! What’s next? Everything’s gonna be fiiiiiine.’” Miri is also periodically buffeted by the kindness of strangers, including her next-door neighbor (Adeel Akhtar) and the owner of a fish-and-chip shop (Liam Williams), who gives Miri a disastrous job interview in which she has to explain why her CV includes a stint working at a surf shop in 2000 and then absolutely nothing from then on.