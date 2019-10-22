What it ended up doing instead was aestheticizing—or maybe just imitating—the present reality of gay nightlife in major metropolitan cities. PrEP+, at its core, was an extremely well-publicized version of the parties that happen in warehouse-like venues all the time and whose raunchier incarnations are in fact flourishing thanks to PrEP. The problem is that parties like these typically thrive due to lack of an outer gaze, and with a shared understanding of what happens there. The crowd Ocean’s event drew, judging from the reports that’ve come out, wasn’t entirely equipped for the party he’d advertised. They gawked and stood around and weren’t sure what the point was. Maybe the best way to think of PrEP+ is as a museum installation about having fun: not a very cool thought.

If PrEP+ was an art piece, though, it was also activism that should be judged partly on terms of efficacy and responsibility. Bafflingly, no organizations doing work related to HIV/AIDs have been identified as being involved. Ocean’s $60 PrEP+ t-shirts, as far as it’s known, are not benefiting any charitable cause. “Awareness,” Ocean’s stated aim, is a slippery concept. A recent CDC study of 20 urban areas estimated that 90 percent of men who have sex with men know about the drug. And Truvada’s greatest barrier to more widespread usage—as Ocean noted in his Tumblr post—has arguably been its high price tag, though for many Americans the pill is free due to insurance coverage or manufacturer discounts. (Gilead recently announced it would donate enough pills to cover 200,000 patients for more than a decade).

That said, there’s a case to be made that simply affiliating the word “PrEP” with a hyped cultural happening could help promote its adoption. Pete Staley of the pivotal AIDS-fighting organization Act Up criticized Ocean’s event, but he also told Paper, “In the end, I’m much less concerned about their minor flubs in messaging than the fact that Frank Ocean is talking about PrEP and HIV. He’ll reach far more young gay black men than a hundred white gay PrEP activists ever will.” (He also added, “And if he uses these events to plug U=U as well, he'll save many lives,” referring to the campaign to inform people that “undetectable equals untransmittable,” which means that treatment for HIV-positive individuals can prevent the disease from spreading).

On Saturday night, broadcasting from his Beats 1 show “blonded RADIO,” Ocean said, “Quit acting like we didn’t turn y’all up. I don’t get it. Diverse crowds, beautiful crowds.” He also released a new song, which a cynic might see it as an attempt to divert attention from the party’s fallout. But the art for the single, “DHL,” is in the same style—psychedelic and graffiti-like, reminiscent of, among other things, rave flyers—that the poster for PrEP+ was in. The song’s keyboards and bass seem to ooze, engulfing the ear as Ocean mumbles words that are mysterious, allusive, and totally gay (“Boy-toy ride me like a Uber,” goes one line). It’s a classic Ocean song in its ambiguity, eroticism, and powerful handle on atmosphere—virtues that he did not translate into the art of event planning, it seems. But he has promised more parties, which means he has another chance to rethink the imperfect past, the imperfect present, and what might be next.

We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.