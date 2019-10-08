Don’t Tell a Soul, though, went even further than its predecessor, 1987’s superbly tuneful yet still raucous Pleased to Meet Me. The newer album was mixed by Chris Lord-Alge, the studio engineer whose compressed, impeccable sonic draftsmanship had shepherded recordings by Madonna and Bruce Springsteen. Largely acoustic-based, the album was a brick wrapped in a pillow, a set of clever and emotionally devastating songs whose impact was muffled by the attempt to lean mainstream and capture the epic dreaminess of late ’80s pop. As the band’s leader, Westerberg knew that Don’t Tell a Soul was a make-or-break proposition. “If this one don’t fly,” he said of the album in Bob Mehr’s book Trouble Boys: The True Story of the Replacements, “then it’s back to the brooms.”

Writing about Don’t Tell a Soul for Rolling Stone in 1989, the critic Ira Robbins remarked on the album’s ethereality, pointing out that “Westerberg’s unmistakable, shaggy voice and Chris Mars’s decisive 4/4 snare work are all that keeps the LP from drifting away.” It became the Replacements’ best-selling album to date, but it still fell far short of commercial expectations. And it alienated many longtime fans in the process, those who couldn’t or wouldn’t parse this newfound delicacy in what once was America’s most dangerous band—even if its members were mostly a danger to themselves.

Thirty years later, Don’t Tell a Soul’s stab at timelessness ironically makes it sound dated. The album title seems to hint at the defeatist attitude that the group was cultivating; it was as if the members were saying to the world, “Don’t tell anyone about us. We’re underdogs. We don’t know how we might handle the attention.” In the soaring song “We’ll Inherit the Earth,” Westerberg whisper-growls over an urgently strummed chord progression, “We’ll inherit the Earth / But we don’t want it.” The original version is ambient and airy; the remixed version is grittier and gutsier, with more pronounced distortion and a tone of nervy rawness that’s missing from Don’t Tell a Soul. It evokes a far more convincing friction between pop sheen and rock punch, between self-mythologizing and self-negation.

Matt Wallace, the producer behind Don’t Tell a Soul, was a novice in the studio when he was chosen to helm the album’s recording sessions. (He later went on to produce hits for Faith No More and Maroon 5.) His quick, initial mix of the album—done before the job was handed to Lord-Alge—languished on tapes buried in the basement of the Replacements’ guitarist Slim Dunlap for decades. These tapes form the basis of the new Dead Man’s Pop version of the album, with Wallace given the chance to expand on that first, unheard mix. Mostly the changes are cosmetic: restored tempos, vocal takes, and guitar solos help round out a rebalancing of instruments and effects that tease out the spirited performances at the core of the recording.