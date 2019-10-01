Superstore doesn’t usually linger on weightier issues, preferring instead to address them and move on in service of comedy. But at the end of Season 4—and now in Season 5—the show seems to be strengthening its approach to trickier, potentially polarizing topics while still staying true to its characters. Though corporate’s greed is nothing new, the executives’ decision to call ICE is depicted as particularly coldblooded. Mateo’s departure in the wake of that raid—he’s shown sitting behind the caged windows of a Homeland Security van, arms restrained in a plastic zip tie—made for a sobering moment on the usually vociferous show. Weaving this immigration story line into the existing union narrative is a relatively complicated storytelling move for Superstore; it suggests that the show could start approaching so-called issues on a more systemic level.

Early in the Season 5 premiere, Amy seems to have lost some of the defiance she showed in the Season 4 finale. She encourages Jonah to scale back on union activities. “Corporate is checking in every day. They are super paranoid,” Amy tells him. But her visit to see Mateo in a local ICE detention center changes her mind. “It’s cold and there aren’t enough blankets,” Mateo says, his tone deflated. “The guards think all undocumented people are Latinos, so they just keep yelling at me in Spanish and I don’t understand what they’re saying.” No matter a viewer’s stance on U.S. immigration policy, the moment is a tragic one that complicates and personalizes the subject via a fan-favorite character.

Indeed, Superstore’s ever-growing ensemble is one of its biggest strengths. Over time, the show has steadily built complexity into what could seem, at the outset, like stereotypical characters: a conservative, religious white man; a gay, undocumented immigrant from the Philippines; a teenage mother; and a Syrian refugee, to name just a few. Another of the show’s assets is how it has managed to comment on labor issues without moralizing. As recently as May, Spitzer maintained that the show is “not trying to say why things are bad or say how to fix them.” But Season 4 also marked Spitzer’s last as showrunner. Now Superstore is in the hands of the executive producers Jonathan Green and Gabe Miller, who could potentially nudge the show in new, more challenging directions.

As if the immigration and union story lines weren’t enough, the Season 5 premiere introduces another threat to employees: automation. In an attempt to modernize its business, corporate sends Store No. 1217 a new “high-tech floor cleaner.” The robot excites most of the workers at first, but Jonah sees the machine for what it is—their future replacement. “It was nice of corporate to wait an entire week before they reminded us we’re just as replaceable as Mateo,” he sarcastically remarks. His anxiety quickly spreads to the others. “How can we compete with a machine that doesn’t get tired or ask for health care or a raise?” Jonah later asks a small group gathered in the break room. The answer slowly dawns on the workers, but Sayid (Amir M. Korangy), a refugee from Syria, says it first: “It’s the perfect employee.”

What’s left unsaid is that a store full of “perfect employees” is also one without Sayid and Mateo and Amy and Jonah and Glenn—characters whom viewers have come to care about and who aren’t, no matter what corporate says, quite so expendable.

We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.