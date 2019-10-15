It’s a cliché by now to note that Succession lives between comedy and drama. What’s harder to talk about is the way that the tonal specificity of the show is maintained through the serious-silly dialogue. The characters, themselves, are highly aware of their lives as drama. It’s a heavy situation they’re in, after all: battling for control of a global organization so powerful that it has a bodycount, led by a man who would sacrifice his own son. This drama, the characters realize, is stuff of the Greeks and Shakespeare but also of Mamet and Sorkin. They’ve read the myths; they’ve absorbed their rhetoric; they’ve put their spin on it.

Read: ‘Succession’ is better than ever

But within the world of the show, these characters are not poetic heroes created by accomplished writers. They are just pretentious humans with foot fungus. They are dorks who yell things such as, “The early bird gets the best cabin!” (Connor, played by Alan Ruck) or, “Did you, like, build a glider out of a Caesar salad?” (Tom). Succession’s weird realism comes from the halfway-profundities and failed jokes and borrowed small talk of characters who don’t know exactly what they’re trying to say and who are terrified of revealing their true natures. The finale crystalized the show’s acidic insights about how and why people natter.

Most obviously and perhaps most surprisingly, Roman (Kieran Culkin) emerged as a critic of empty snark and pomposity. When he arrived at the family yacht after being held hostage in Turkey, the rest of the Waystar Royco clan greeted him with bratty, amoral sarcasm very much in Roman’s typical style. Kendall (Jeremy Strong) asked who he gave oral sex to in order to escape; Tom made the Caesar salad comment. The only apt barb came from Gerri (J. Smith-Cameron): “That would have been really traumatizing if you weren’t already so fucked up!” Roman didn’t play along with the roast. “It was actually fucking scary and we thought that they might kill us,” he deadpanned.

Soon after that he floated the idea to his brother and sister that they should communicate about their feelings more. They immediately mocked that proposal with silly voices, the universal language of sibling hatred and emotional deflection. When it came time for Roman to report to his father, Logan (Brian Cox), about the vital financial negotiations in Turkey, Roman delivered some difficult straight talk: Even though he’d secured verbal assurances from financiers, he didn’t trust the deal.

Honesty of that sort, from a Roy kid to his father, is hard to come by on Succession. In the riveting meal scene during which Logan made his team debate who among them would be the “blood sacrifice” to potentially go to jail, Kendall offered this telling line: “I’m saying this, but I don’t believe it. I’m saying it because this is the time we’re all saying things.” Of course, what underlaid each participant’s case for throwing someone else to the jackals weren’t tactics, or truth, but personal prerogatives. At one point, Logan asked why Roman was defending Gerri, and he replied that he was just giving his “opinion.” Viewers know he’s personally entangled with Gerri, and they may assume that’s why he spoke up. But then he came up with a decent strategic rationale: Crucifying a woman to deal with a sexual harassment problem isn’t a good look. Him saying that may have been spin, but it was also true.