For all those triumphal dimensions, though, the defining mood of these books is not exultation. It’s horror. What the books share is a sense of abiding fear—fear that is, just like the Overlook’s, infrastructural and architectural. Fear that derives not only from the alleged villains themselves, but also from the environments that have given them their power. The memoirs tell stories not only of monsters, but also of the spaces that the monsters roam. The basements with no windows; the hallways with no doors; the rooms that emphasize the utter lack of escape or egress. These books explore how easily familiar places can be made into places of fear—and how readily familiarity itself can transform into an agent of danger. “You can’t get away,” Jack Torrance, a man made monstrous by his surroundings, says in The Shining. “I’m right behind you.”

“He was like an octopus,” Jessica Leeds, a woman from Donald Trump’s ever growing contingent of accusers, has said, describing how Trump allegedly groped her while she was seated next to him on an airplane. In All the President’s Women, Karen Johnson claims that during a party at Mar-a-Lago in the early 2000s, Trump grabbed her from behind one of the resort’s elaborate tapestries, kissing her against her will—the man and the space that contained him grotesquely fused together. (Trump has denied the claims of sexual abuse made against him.) One of Charlie Rose’s former employees shared the nickname that staffers created to describe the unwanted massages he would allegedly offer to some of them: “the crusty paw.” (Rose has denied some of the claims made against him; of others, he noted in 2017, “I always felt that I was pursuing shared feelings, even though I now realize I was mistaken.”) Miller, who until this year was best known as the “Stanford rape survivor,” describes in Know My Name the unique horror of realizing that she had been assaulted while she was unconscious. In the hospital, when Miller is providing evidence for her rape kit—another kind of nightmare—she realizes that she is covered in pine needles. It’s further evidence of what her assailant had done to her as she lay on the ground, unable to speak or move. As Miller walks through the sterile rooms of the hospital, she leaves a trail of pine needles in her wake.

These details double as pleas for empathy. Just as the horror movie establishes an emotional connection between the audience and the characters who fight on-screen for their lives, the stories told in these public accounts engage in small acts of radicalism: They center the survivors. They preempt the impulse to minimize the severity of sexual abuse. The New York Times recently promoted a story about Deborah Ramirez’s allegation against Brett Kavanaugh—he thrust his penis in her face at a party at Yale, Ramirez claims—with a tweet that began like this: “Having a penis thrust in your face at a drunken dorm party may seem like harmless fun …” (Kavanaugh has denied the allegation, and the paper quickly deleted and apologized for the tweet.) In Ronan Farrow’s Catch and Kill, the reporter quotes Noah Oppenheim, the president of NBC News, who was overseeing Farrow’s investigation into Weinstein for the network. Oppenheim wasn’t sure, Farrow suggests, that the stories Farrow’s sources were telling him about Weinstein’s alleged predations were, in the end, that egregious. Hearing of the recording Farrow had obtained—in which Weinstein seemed to admit to having groped the model Ambra Battilana Gutierrez—Oppenheim asked, in Farrow’s telling, “How serious is this stuff, really?”