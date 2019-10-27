And boy did they break often. After “Weekend Update,” the sketches descended into chaos. Aidy Bryant joined Chance in cracking up during “Choir Fashion,” a hilariously specific breakdown of the frumpy attire teenagers are forced to wear in show choir. Chance’s laughing at Kenan Thompson’s increasingly tormented cries of “the mooooon” in the sketch “Dance Rehearsal” nearly broke new cast member Bowen Yang.

Most spectacularly, “Love at First Sight,” a tricky sketch involving harnesses that lifted Chance and cast members Cecily Strong and Beck Bennett into the air, led to fits of giggles from the actors during a sequence in which they ad-libbed while apparently waiting for a harness to be attached to Bennett. Normally, such a scenario would’ve been awkward, but the sketch had already become more about the bizarre maneuvering than about the premise. Earlier in the scene, Chance and Strong had encountered a mishap when they flew in the wrong direction. Rather than let the error get in the way, the duo leaned into it, playing up the ridiculousness of the sketch’s technical ambition. It reminded me of 2018’s “Girlfriends Game Night,” in which the host Bill Hader attempted to operate a motorized wheelchair without moving a muscle, only to push Melissa Villaseñor across the set—a move that drew more laughs than any of the jokes. Obviously, messing up on live TV shouldn’t be the goal of SNL, but when it happens to an adaptable host, a mistake can turn a faltering sketch into something memorable.

That said, a game host doesn’t always yield a successful episode. Luckily for Chance, the collection of sketches that made it to air shared a similar sensibility; most of them were remarkably dark in their humor, lending the episode a thematic cohesiveness. (The Halloween peg helped, too.) Aside from the opening pair of sketches—the first a spotlight for Chance’s now-recurring character, the embattled sports announcer Lazlo Holmes, the second about a courtroom presided over by Chance’s impatient Judge Barry—nearly every subsequent sketch involved a dose of gallows humor. A digital short advertising after-school snacks had a bloody twist. A Halloween-themed sketch in which ghosts recounted their deaths featured Chance as a spirit who died because of a literally shocking fetish. A trailer for a film called Space Mistakes poked fun at how easily people perish in movies about astronauts.

But if the nutty energy heightened the absurdity of most of the sketches, it also unfortunately helped to cover up some off-color jokes. The Judge Barry sketch saw Chance’s character deem a male exotic dancer—Yang in a long wig and a crop top—immediately guilty before asking for a case involving “normal people.” Chance’s amused reaction to Yang’s outfit drew more audience laughs, and then the actor Jason Momoa dropped in and flubbed a line in an admittedly funny way (“certified paraplegic—legal”) so the moment passed. Later, during a “Weekend Update” segment, Michael Che clumsily compared Kanye West’s changing style to Caitlyn Jenner’s transition. The audience groaned, and Che’s co-host Colin Jost barely tried to save it, but the next several sketches worked to distract from the misstep.