Blake’s essay was not denying this track record, per se. Rather, it seemed to crystallize what’s new about today’s “sad bois,” a trending term that Blake understandably finds stigmatizing (you can also spell it “sad boys,” though that can more specifically refer to a rap clique affiliated with the trend). Rock and roll’s tortured icons have generally written about emotion in existential terms, with directionless anger and self-loathing so profound that it seems to reflect some state of the soul. Men crawl in their skin, nest in salt, and befriend darkness. That dramatic, cathartic mode certainly still exists. But Blake’s essay pointed to a less fatalistic, less poetic take on sadness.

It spoke the language of psychiatry—“my persecution complex turned into a self-serving narcissism”—and of causes and effects: “I picked up a resentment towards other people from school.” It was steeped in social-justice discourse, with references to the “mental force field of whiteness” and acknowledgments that “any person of colour or member of the LGBTQ+ community” had likely suffered more than he had. The bottom line: “Everybody is entitled to pain, no matter how perceptibly or relatively small that pain is.” Implied was that through opening up about that pain, it would be possible to feel better.

You could hear flashes of this approach on Blake’s recent album, Assume Form, in which his famous gloom and mystery suddenly included elaborate thanksgivings to his girlfriend, Jameela Jamil, for teaching him vulnerability. You can also hear the approach in other rising artists’ work across various genres. The ever-more-popular embrace of therapy and a medicalized view of depression may represent a shift less in which male emotions are “allowed” than in the way they’re expressed. Men in popular music these days do not so much, as before, give the appearance of uncorking something bottled up. Rather they ramble out their emotions matter-of-factly, with hope for recovery and admiration (sometimes worship) for those who’ve supported them.

Pony, the charming third album from Rex Orange County, offers an example of this. The 21-year-old British singer enjoyed a breakout turn on Tyler, the Creator’s Flower Boy in 2017 and has since performed with Randy Newman. Those collaborators speak well to Rex’s sound: a rap-influenced take on the more childlike ’70s singer-songwriters. But Newman has often been sardonic, and Tyler has often been fanciful. Rex is earnest and down-to-earth as he spins brambly guitar lines and employs his cute, creaky voice in conversational ways. The novelty is in his lyrics. They’re incredibly straightforward and breezy, even as they’re discussing sadness.

“10/10,” the lead single from Pony, sees Rex setting goals for his next year with the eagerness of a career counselor. It’s simple: He wants to move from a “5” rating on the happiness scale to a “10.” A metronome keeps time in the manner of a bubbler in a fish tank, and Rex’s sing-talking seems to putter and swirl. One verse hopes for a healthy adjusted future of “placing memories into frames / invitin’ people ’round to stay / and always owning up to things.” He even seems to acknowledge privilege: “I guess it all depends upon the people you choose and where you’re from / If so, I’ve been so lucky, so far, it’s outrageous.” Stevie Wonder–esque keyboards waggle along, and Rex’s guileless determination will easily win over listeners.