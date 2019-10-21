The original Watchmen—created by Alan Moore, Dave Gibbons, and John Higgins—used the comic-book form to winkingly deconstruct the very concept of superheroes. Set in an alternative history in 1985, in which Richard Nixon was still president and the United States had won the Vietnam War, it presented a world where masked crusaders were as real and as innately flawed as people—because most of them were ordinary people. The adventures of its “heroes” (the anarchic Rorschach, the grandiose Ozymandias, the actually superpowered Doctor Manhattan) played out against the backdrop of an America stalking toward an apocalyptic conflict with the Soviet Union.

Lindelof, the creator of Lost and The Leftovers, has confessed that he agonized over whether to take on the task of adapting Watchmen. While he’d been a fan of the source material since he was a child, as he wrote in an impassioned Instagram manifesto more than a year ago, he was well aware that Moore, its original writer, was fundamentally opposed to adaptations of the story outside of the medium in which it was born. Lindelof’s compromise was that he would leave the story of Watchmen be, while using it as a jumping-off point for a story set several decades later in the same universe. “The tone will be fresh and nasty and electric and absurd,” he wrote. Most crucial of all was that it “be contemporary.”

What Lindelof didn’t mention in his letter was the most striking thing he’s done with Watchmen, which is reorienting this canonical story around a century of American racism. The first episode of Watchmen begins with a depiction of the 1921 Tulsa massacre (in which a prosperous black community was decimated by racist mob attacks) and ends with a body hanging from a tree. Rorschach is no longer a hero but the motif of a white-supremacist terrorist movement whose members wear ghostly white masks adorned with amorphous inkblots. Their goal, they state in a video released to the police, is to turn the streets of Tulsa “into gutters overflowing with liberal tears.” They call themselves the Seventh Kavalry. As the camera pans out on the mask-wearing member who’s speaking, it reveals that he’s not wearing a full-body costume, but an ordinary plaid shirt.

The illicit power that masks and anonymity offer their wearers is a subject that Watchmen returns to again and again. Without the burden of having their real selves exposed, the characters can be insulated from the consequences of the things they do and the ideas they espouse. The central character in the new series is Angela Abar (played magnificently by Regina King), a former cop who “retired” from the force after the White Night, a synchronized Kavalry attack on Tulsa police and their families that killed Angela’s partner and his wife. After that event, police were allowed to cover their faces to disguise their identity. Angela, going a beat further, started moonlighting as a hero called Sister Night, supporting the cops as a costumed vigilante while keeping her real identity secret to protect her family. Her motives are sincere, the show suggests, but they’re not simple. “People who wear masks are driven by trauma,” the Watchmen member turned FBI agent Laurie Blake (Jean Smart) tells her. “They’re obsessed with justice because of some injustice they suffered.”