The move was, she told me in a lengthy, profane, very entertaining interview this summer, “a weird, giant leap.” She didn’t know anyone in London. She had an affinity for British comedy—she boasts that she gave Jesse Armstrong (the creator of Succession) his first job in TV, adapting an ill-fated U.K. version of That ’70s Show—but not much else. She had faith, though, and more importantly, resolve. Mandabach, the Peaky Blinders writer Steven Knight told me, is “one of those people who says things and says things until they’re true. She makes them true.”

On its face, Peaky Blinders wasn’t the most obvious project for Mandabach to will into existence. The story of the Shelbys—a family of gangsters from Birmingham in the British Midlands in the period following World War I—is defiantly, aggressively British. Not in the PBS-enshrined, plummily accented, gilt-and-gentility mode that Mandabach describes as “Brand Britain.” Rather, Peaky Blinders is all flattened vowels, tweed newsboy caps, and unadulterated masculinity. Its central gang, known for the razor blades its members stash in their headwear, is troubled and supremely violent. The show’s signature recurring shot depicts the Shelby family swaggering in slow motion to anachronistic rock hits by Jack White and the Arctic Monkeys.

And yet when Knight first pitched Mandabach his idea, in the café at London’s Royal Festival Hall where she took all her meetings, she saw something she knew. “Like Steve Knight, I have a vague gangster background,” she told me. “But only vague.” Mandabach grew up in Chicago in the 1950s and ’60s, where her father was an inveterate gambler who she says got in so deep with the mob that he was forced to fake his death and disappear to the Philippines for 10 years. She was, she said, “raised by wolves,” which is what she insists set her up for a career in show business. In Birmingham, a much-maligned industrial city 100 miles northeast of London, she saw echoes of Chicago, America’s perennial Second City. And in Peaky’s Tommy Shelby, played by Cillian Murphy, she saw an antiheroic character more in the American dramatic mold than the prototypical British hero. While Brits tend to do grand “state of the nation” storytelling, she said, Americans do “state of Walter White’s head.” Peaky is all about Tommy’s psyche, and how repressed emotions in male communities tend to manifest as violent behavior.

Peaky’s first season attracted an average of 2.4 million viewers per episode in the U.K., a respectable draw for a series on BBC Two, the corporation’s more “highbrow” channel. (For the show’s fifth season this year, it was moved to the nation’s flagship channel, BBC One, where the finale pulled in more than 4 million viewers.) But when the first two seasons arrived on Netflix late in 2014, the show started drawing a cult following. The rapper Snoop Dogg, Mandabach said, was “our first fan love letter.” David Beckham was already a fan. Steven Spielberg and Stephen King expressed their enthusiasm. So did Tom Cruise, Julia Roberts, and A$AP Rocky. Peaky has a big fan base in Uruguay and Saudi Arabia, Mandabach says. The series’ international acclaim via Netflix has affirmed that Mandabach’s gamble was worth it. But the circumstances that led her to leave the U.S. have had a broader impact on TV as we know it.