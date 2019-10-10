When Ki-woo (Choi Woo-shik), Ki-taek’s ambitious son who’s sick of folding pizza boxes for rent money, worms his way into a job as a tutor for the Parks, he embarks on a mission to spread the wealth. He brings the rest of his family, one by one, into the fancy Park compound, getting his dad hired as a driver, his sister Ki-jung (Park So-dam) brought in as a therapist, and his mom Chung-sook (Jang Hye-jin) installed as a maid. It’s all a subterfuge, and it’s all accomplished through tricks of privilege: knowing the right people, producing the right college diploma, and knowing when to be obsequiously deferential.

Once the entire Kim family is assembled within the Park household, things unsurprisingly start to spiral out of control; though, because this is a Bong Joon-ho film, conflicts develop in a manner that’s hard to predict. Initially, Parasite seems like a Dickensian thriller of sorts, a black comedy of haves and have-nots doing silent battle. But one of Bong’s strengths is his love for every character he creates, even the comically uninformed Mrs. Park (Jo Yeo-jeong) and her snooty husband (Lee Sun-kyun). Everyone in the movie is something of a fool, which is just about the only thing that bonds them together.

As the plot of Parasite metamorphoses, the film becomes more of a bleak tale about how financial polarization and late-stage capitalism has made it literally impossible for people to understand each other across the class divide. Bong accomplishes that partly through his incisive script. But the insular setting of Parasite also lets the director experiment with searing imagery that uses human faces and simple household environments to create visions of hilarity as well as pure horror. One of the film’s pivotal moments revolves around a misunderstanding: One character sees another and mistakes them for something terrifying. Bong revels in showing viewers both sides of the encounter, one scary and the other sad, a microcosm of Parasite’s parable of division.

Bong has always been a political storyteller, in the sense that he knows any kind of story can be political. Memories of Murder is a taut, true-life whodunit, but it’s also a portrayal of how police investigations balance on a knife-edge of justice and corruption. The Host is a classic monster movie, but it delivers thrills while showing how so many modern cities fail their citizens. Okja is a fairy tale of one girl’s love for a magical pig, but it follows that narrative right into an industrial slaughterhouse. Parasite stands out for having less of an outré genre selling-point, but that just makes its narrative swerve even more chilling. All the viewer knows is that Bong is telling a story about humans, which means it can be a perfect comedy until it becomes a tragedy.

