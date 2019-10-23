The montage is a cacophony of elements in search of a point—a finale that has nothing to say. It’s a missed opportunity: Given the richness of Modern Love’s source material, plucked from hundreds of real-life tales about the messy, enlightening nature of love, it’s all the more frustrating that the series concludes with the shallow message that love simply … exists. (In New York’s most affluent neighborhoods anyway.)

Modern Love had the chance to build upon the Times’ original essays, but to its detriment, the show adapted them as faithfully as possible, yielding mostly dull interpretations. In the episode starring Fey and Slattery, the original columnist, Ann Leary, had viewed her and her husband’s tennis playing as a metaphor for the way they could continue to make their marriage work. “It occurred to me there was some sort of grace in my husband’s form,” she wrote, “and I felt it in mine, too, as we both worked to keep the game alive just a little longer, by trying to find each other’s sweet spot, by playing, for once, to the other’s advantage.” The show doesn’t capture that mix of relief and desperation in a marriage finally finding a way forward; as pleasant as it is to see Fey’s and Slattery’s characters continue to rally in the rain during the ending montage, there’s none of the “grace” Leary described. Here, tennis merely becomes a new activity.

Even when a column does get capably remixed for the screen, the tidy montage renders an unimaginative ending. In the episode featuring Anne Hathaway as Lexi, an entertainment lawyer with bipolar disorder, the writer-director John Carney illustrates Lexi’s state of mind through a bunch of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend–like set pieces (Lexi imagines herself in a musical). The installment is one of the series’ more creative endeavors. But in the finale, rather than delving further into the thorny territory of how a mental illness can affect romantic relationships, Lexi is shown wiping away a tear while riding her bike, and later smiling serenely at a bar with a friend. These wordless glimpses telegraph too little about her life. Without more context, they’re not just ambiguous; they’re useless.

The most egregious conclusion within the montage is a prequel to the events of Episode 5. In that installment, a couple (played by Sofia Boutella and John Gallagher Jr.) on their second date end up in the ER when Gallagher Jr.’s Rob accidentally slices his bicep on broken glass. The original essay, by the writer Brian Gittis, used the anecdote to discuss how an abnormal situation forced him to be himself around a woman he’d been nervous about.

Despite the extraordinary circumstances of the date, Gittis wrapped up his essay solemnly: “I would like to be able to say my story ends in an epiphany, with the end of my anxiety and the beginning of an enduring relationship. But the reality is she left me about a month later. Not because she had found me repulsive in the fluorescent light of the hospital, but for a more conventional reason: She missed her ex-boyfriend.” Modern Love doesn’t explore this bittersweet conclusion. Instead, the finale rewinds to imagine a meet-cute for the couple in the story. It’s a scene from a rom-com, uncomplicated and predictable, when it could have been subversive and just as sweet.