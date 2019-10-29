His recent reinvention as a born-again Christian reflects West’s taming impulse. Indeed, rather than mark a point of departure, it extends a long narrative. With 2010’s My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy and 2013’s Yeezus, he vented about his selfishness and lust as he geared up for marriage. The dirty gospel of 2016’s The Life of Pablo and bipolar-pride riffs of 2018’s Ye then saw him straining to reconcile family with his inner hedonist. “I been living without limits,” he said on Pablo’s “FML,” but as the title of that song indicated, his old life was now, in a word, fucked. Three years later, after a lurch into the simplistic delusions of Trumpism, he’s more fully embraced Christianity’s rules, including by swearing off swearing. So far, he suggested in an interview with Zane Lowe, the biggest struggle for him has been to give up porn.

All along, West has understood Christianity as an engine of innovations for the human voice. In the black Church, the sorrow and hope of slave spirituals were institutionalized and embossed into works through which soloists could reach seemingly unthinkable heights with the firm anchoring of a community. Soul and its pop derivations grew directly from gospel’s breakthroughs. In Europe, a holy harmonic tradition stretched from medieval abbeys through the compositions of Bach and Handel to heavy metal. Especially on My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy and The Life of Pablo, West raided from multiple divine lineages with rich choirs and countermelodies set to pop and hip-hop’s grids.

The scream of worship now meets the muffle of doctrine on Jesus Is King, a stunningly extreme and empty album. Take a breath before hitting play: “Every Hour” seems to start mid-measure—I jumped—with a hurricane in full force. The members of West’s Sunday Service Choir sing in ascending and descending zig-zags, at a mishmash of tempos, as a piano spirals like a friendly gnat. The words arrive at such a pace that they resemble the hyperspeed samples that West so loves, and some of the vocalists praise God in the same distressed manner with which they’d call out a thief who snatched their purse. For all the frenzy, not a note feels misplaced. West not only isolated and intensified what a choir usually climbs up to. He plated it as if it were a Grant Achatz dish.

That confetti-blast song works so well—testifying not only to West’s songwriting and arranging but also to the talents of the Sunday Service Choir—that it might rank among his career’s greatest achievements. Not coincidentally, West’s voice isn’t in the song. When he begins rapping on the next track, “Selah,” the excitement comes to a thud. Much of what one might fear from an evangelical Kanye West is here. Organs reach for awe as if it’s a staple in the pantry. West’s faith results in simplistically drawled boasts: “God is King, we the soldiers.” It does get better, though. War drums knock in milliseconds off-beat—a smart-if-grating regaining of attention—and the choir’s “hallelujah” chorus provides respite from West’s blasé motto-slinging.