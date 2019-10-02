“I used to think my life was a tragedy, but now I realize it’s a fucking comedy.” So speaks the Joker (played by Joaquin Phoenix), the face-painted title character in Todd Phillips’s new film. Well, I have news for Mr. Joker. He may think life tragicomic, but the movie he’s in is very much a drama—a pompous, grim, relentlessly one-note adaptation bent on proving just how far removed it is from its comic-book heritage.

Joker, fresh off a victory at this year’s Venice Film Festival, is arriving in cinemas on a sea of hype and controversy. Its depiction of a troubled antihero driven to mass murder is generating so much concern that its own studio had to issue a statement clarifying that the film is not “an endorsement of real-world violence of any kind.” Plenty of external factors contributed to that clarification, and the film itself is clearly not intended to function as a depraved call to arms for the world’s villainous clowns. It is, however, a project drowning in self-seriousness. In his effort to bring realism to the Joker story, Phillips has lost his grasp on the character’s symbolic purpose, treating the audience to something undeniably visceral, but also unacceptably shallow.

Through the decades, the Joker’s persona (he’s best known as a longtime menace to Batman) has fluctuated between scary and campy, with the two best movie depictions—Jack Nicholson’s and Heath Ledger’s—capturing his menacing archness from entirely different angles. Phillips’s film, which he co-scripted with Scott Silver (The Fighter, 8 Mile), skips the Caped Crusader and focuses entirely on the man who will become the Joker, while largely dispensing with the various origin tales suggested in the comics. Phoenix plays Arthur Fleck, an unstable wannabe comedian struggling to keep afloat in crime-ridden Gotham City. Over two hours, the audience watches as Arthur’s resentment of his smothering mother (Frances Conroy), his crush on their next-door neighbor Sophie (Zazie Beetz), and his tendency to get hassled on the street boils over from loneliness into murderous psychosis.