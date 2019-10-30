Financial motives aside, Witherspoon knew his verbose condemnation of the rowdy House Party teens was a highlight of the film. The actor’s ability to convey paternal irritation with comedic flair became a hallmark of nearly all his performances. Whether playing the kitchen-supervising father of Ice Cube’s shiftless protagonist, Craig, in the cult hit Friday, or the working-class dad of David Alan Grier’s white-collar nerd, Gerard, in Boomerang, Witherspoon channeled the weariness and candor of community elders. Now, as family, former co-stars, and fans react to the news of his death, it’s that same combination of hilarity and wisdom that many are citing as they reflect on Witherspoon’s life and career. To them, he wasn’t just a comic; he was “Pops,” the nickname that stuck long after he stopped playing that character on the sitcom The Wayans Bros.

Witherspoon died just one day after posting a new video to his YouTube series, “Cooking for Poor People.” “It is with deepest sorrow that we can confirm our beloved husband and father, John Witherspoon, one of the hardest working men in show business, died today at his home in Sherman Oaks at the age of 77,” his family said yesterday in a statement to Deadline. In a tweet posted to Witherspoon’s account, the family also said, “He was a Legend in the entertainment industry, and a father figure to all who watched him over the years. We love you ‘POPS’ always & forever.”

Many of the actors who worked with Witherspoon also included nods to his fatherly wisdom in their tributes. “My dad, my grandpa, my comedic inspiration! I love you Spoons! Rest In Paradise, King,” the actor Regina King, who starred alongside him in Friday and The Boondocks, tweeted. Marlon Wayans, who played Witherspoon’s son on The Wayans Bros., wrote on Instagram that he is “extremely grateful to God that i got to spend 5 years of my life working with one of the funniest sweetest wisest humblest loving [men] ... my tv dad and my mentor and my friend.”

The Roots drummer and DJ Questlove summarized the familiarity of Witherspoon’s comedic repertoire in heartfelt prose: “John Witherspoon resonated with every last one of us because he represented someone in our family: embarrassing us at gatherings (Boomerang), misrepresenting our generation’s heroes (“Public Enema”?!), making a jingle about pretty much everything (Grandpa on Boondocks), the neighborhood wino (Black Jesus—or better yet Hollywood Shuffle)—the list is endless.”

House Party gave audiences “Public Enema,” but Witherspoon’s breakout role came a few years later, in Friday. The F. Gary Gray–directed film went on to inspire two sequels, Next Friday and Friday After Next. (In May, Ice Cube said the final installment of the series, Last Friday, would be released next year.) As Mr. Jones, Witherspoon often conveyed his frustration with his son’s antics via physical humor. After catching Craig snacking in the kitchen despite not contributing anything to the household, Mr. Jones delivered a fervent lecture while chewing grapes loudly. When he ushered Craig into the bathroom to offer some advice, he created a dramatic production of spraying air freshener to cover the scent while ignoring his son’s visible discomfort.