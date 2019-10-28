Eve’s evolution is almost as disorienting. Hahn plays her as commandingly passive, shrinking into situations even when she’s seeking them out. In the novel, she’s jolted into sexual awakening by a filthy text message she gets from an unknown number calling her a “milf.” In the series, Eve Googles the term after her friend jokingly calls her the same name, which leads her to the internet’s iceberg tip of online smut. In the book, Perrotta employs at least 100 pages of interior monologue to help Eve explain why she’s so fascinated by what she finds at sites such as the “milfateria.” In the series, he has to rely on Hahn’s impassive expression as she blinks at her screen, her face illuminated by the light of her laptop. What remains clear is how porn starts to infiltrate Eve’s imagination, sexualizing the mundane experiences she has in the grocery store or at work.

HBO’s Mrs. Fletcher allows Eve a few fantasy sequences, in which her real life and her online adventures collide. “Why’d you wait so long?” a “director” asks her in one interlude, when she’s imagining starring in a threesome scene. “I didn’t think I was allowed,” Eve replies. In these flashes of insight, the show can make sense: It isn’t porn that’s fascinating Eve so much as the idea that, in her mid-40s, she can reject every assumption she or anyone else has ever had about herself and start over. For Eve, porn is freedom.

But without the benefit of interior monologues, the show can waft abstractly into incoherence. The novel is a bleak thesis on the way we live now: too busy tapping our phones to forge meaningful connections or even just finish Middlemarch. (“Everybody always says how great it is,” Eve says, defensively. “But it never seems like the right time to crack it open.”) In the book, when Eve signs up for a class at the local community college after Brendan leaves, she ends up in a course titled “Gender and Society,” which allows Perrotta to sketch out some ideas about identity, sexuality, and “post-feminist” discourse. In the series, Eve takes a personal-essay class instead, where she establishes a dubious flirtation with a 19-year-old who went to high school with her son. But she never writes a word.

The last television show that Perrotta worked on, HBO’s The Leftovers, was a gorgeous bundle of structural mysteries and emotional precision. The writers of the series could sidestep answering specific questions viewers might have had, because so much of it was about how differently individual souls respond to things. Mrs. Fletcher, though, is missing an opportunity to say something profound about people and the inconvenient discrepancies between what they want and what they need. The series benefits from two remarkably deft performers, who paint outside the lines of their characters. (All seven episodes are directed by women, including the veteran Nicole Holofcener and the performer and writer Carrie Brownstein.) But in the end, I wanted more—more insight, more illumination, more interrogation of the differences between sexual freedom and freedom itself.

