In an early scene from Acid For The Children, he has an encounter with Walter, his tormented, gifted jazzman of a stepfather. Walter is getting melancholically loaded in the shag-carpeted basement of their home, “sitting on a stool with a bottle of vodka in his hand, tears rolling down his face.” He has something to impart to the pre-teen Flea. “He gently took my arm and said, ‘I love you, man, I love you so much. You are what’s beautiful, your light is always gonna shine over the evil and meanness in this world. You’re special, man, you have the gift. Dig it, man, dig it.’ He said it slowly and kindly through his boozy tears.”

Born Michael Peter Balzary in Australia in 1962, Flea was propelled by the wreck of his parents’ marriage first to New York and then to L.A. Acid For The Children is, presumably, volume one of his memoirs: It takes you as far as 1983, and the first Red Hot Chili Peppers show at a bar called the Grandia Room. “All that self-destruction,” writes Flea, “all that hopeful love whirling in and around us, something had to give. Death or Life [...] It was out of our reach, out of any construct. I felt my body being hurled around by the rhythm [...] I was a conduit, and did not exist as a means to an end.” By this point in the story, having accompanied Flea through many close shaves, strange baptisms and musical rendings of the veil (“I felt the Hendrix deep inside my little heart”), the reader is completely down with his apocalyptic inner worldview.

Acid For The Children is not an as-told-to, nor is it written “with” someone. These are Flea’s words—excitable, jazzy, regretful, disarming, popping and writhing away in his biological bass-zone. Insecurities to the fore: He worries that he may be producing “a thorny jumble of trash.” But he’s actually a lovely writer, with a particular gift for the free-floating and reverberant. He writes in Beat Generation bursts and epiphanies, lifting towards the kind of virtuosic vulnerability and self-exposure associated with the great jazz players.

One unforgettable scene finds the young Flea, having fled the house due to the erratic behavior of Walter, riding the bus home after a long day of karate. Three bandana’d young men climb on, “straight gangbangers,” giving off a pronounced vibe of chemical disruption. Or as Flea puts it, “high as fuck.” They are potent, stylish, compelling. One of them, in an eerie falsetto, is singing a melody from Parliament’s absurdist rump-shaker “Night Of The Thumpasorus Peoples.” “He had a beautifully haunting voice,” writes Flea, “and sang the nonsensical syllables slowly and drawn out, the ghostly high-pitched notes echoing around the empty night bus as it headed up towards Hollywood [...] Not only did the sound make them appear like they operated in an otherwordly dimension, music took on a meaning that I had not before considered.” So, for the domestically disturbed and karate’d-out little Flea, the portal opens, and the bus becomes a vessel of mystery. Of poetry, really. You don’t get this kind of thing, needless to say, in your standard rock memoir.