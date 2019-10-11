In the final stretch of episodes, Walt abandoned Jesse to be abducted by a drug-dealing neo-Nazi gang, who kept him in a cage and enslaved him as a meth cook. When Jesse drove out of his captors’ compound during the series finale, he screamed with relief and joy, an image that implied a happy ending. It’s an image that El Camino promptly rejects: In the immediate aftermath of his exit, Jesse, as the only survivor of Walt’s massacre, has merely waded into more danger. Wanted by the authorities and plagued by PTSD, Jesse attempts to dispose of the titular vehicle he’d used to escape and, after a brief meet-up with his old cronies Badger (Matthew Lee Jones) and Skinny Pete (Charles Baker), concocts a plan to leave Albuquerque for good. That plan leads him into a nesting doll of precarious situations—one problem begets another, and as he deals with every new threat, Jesse begins to question whether he deserves a second chance at all.

This is bleak emotional territory for a character who once served as the series’ moral center and comic relief. Thankfully, the film is interested in observing Jesse’s journey as a whole, splicing his new circumstances as a fugitive with extensive flashbacks. These peeks into Jesse’s past inform his present-day decisions—and give Breaking Bad fans a chance to catch up with a litany of familiar faces. (One particularly sinister figure I’d hoped never to see again resurfaces to surprisingly hilarious effect—hilarious in the grisly-gallows-humor sense.) To that end, El Camino feels episodic, with each character taking Jesse on a short-story-like detour before leading him onto the next step of his journey. These chapters deliver the signature Breaking Bad tension, slow burning before the twist is revealed, the stakes are established, and the (often bloody) pieces fall into place.

Aaron Paul is phenomenal, deftly toggling between Jesse’s youthful playfulness and his older, emotionally shattered world-weariness from scene to scene. (It also helps that Paul, with minimal makeup and clever costuming, looks like he’s barely aged since Breaking Bad went off-air.) The film, for all its guest stars, relies on Paul to carry it—and the actor proves himself more than up to the challenge. He vibrates with intensity, a frayed nerve conveying Jesse’s trauma in practically every scene. Credit, too, to Gilligan, who settles back into his filmmaking rhythm (he directed the series’ finale and pilot, along with three other essential episodes) and recaptures the Breaking Bad look: Sun-baked frames of New Mexico. Tight zooms straight into the barrel of a gun. Topsy-turvy point-of-view shots emphasizing Jesse’s new world without overwhelming the story’s precise plotting.

As unexpected and unnecessary as it may have been for Gilligan and company to sequelize Breaking Bad, El Camino does help scratch a narrative itch. As Paul told Vulture, the question of whether Jesse truly ended up okay has penetrated every discussion of Breaking Bad he had over the years; sooner or later, someone had to answer the question. But the film isn’t really about giving Jesse a happy ending. It’s about examining whether or not he can create one for himself.