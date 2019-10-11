The Man Who Saw Everything, Levy’s most stylistically complex novel yet, switches between present (London in 2016, the summer of the Brexit vote) and past (Communist East Germany in 1988, the wall still intact—the era of her Poland visit and notebook). It also veers from concrete realism to a fractured blend of dream and memory.

Saul Adler is a physically beautiful, vain, and self-absorbed young historian of totalitarianism and the psychology of male tyrants. As the novel opens, he is about to leave London for East Germany in 1988 to do research on cultural resistance to Nazism, his professional specialty. In a novel that unfolds like an experimental film, with flashbacks and flash-forwards, it gradually becomes clear how deeply entwined those interests are with Adler’s personal relationships—and how much more fraught those relationships are than he recognizes.

Levy is intrigued by the ways in which history and family history can echo each other. She gives Adler a background that brings geopolitical dramas home, quite literally, for him. His Jewish mother, born in Germany, had “used her body like a human wall” to protect him against violence and derision from the male side of the family, a bullying brother and a purist Bolshevik father—a man who continued to believe in communism even after the tanks rolled into Prague in 1968. With his mother’s death in a car accident when he was 12, Adler’s rare beauty, along with what they sensed was his fluid sexuality, invited their brutality.

He only gradually becomes aware of how cut off from others, and from his own feelings, this past has left him. An abrupt breakup instigated by his girlfriend—a photographer named Jennifer Moreau, who will go on to become famous—sets the disorienting process in motion. Moreau loves Adler’s body, his “rock-star looks,” his “intense black hair and even more intense blue eyes,” and loves to photograph him. He is her muse, in the sort of upending of gender expectations that Levy likes to explore. This time the man chafes at being objectified; Adler resents the thought that she might love him for his body, not his mind. In turn, Moreau accuses him of selfish detachment. Their paths diverge, yet they become “specters” (the word recurs again and again) who haunt each other, and for a reason neither of them knows as he leaves for East Germany, she won’t vanish from his life.

In the world of the novel, specters multiply and never truly depart. Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels’s infamous specter haunting Europe (the opening lines of The Communist Manifesto) is just the backdrop. Close surveillance—as historical-political fact and as metaphor—seems to be a constant, too, sowing deception and undermining trust. Moreau’s camera lens had been omnipresent during their relationship. In East Berlin, the Stasi violates every corner of people’s private lives. There Adler falls in love with a man and then a woman. Effortlessly crossing boundaries in his love affairs, Adler aspires to be a conduit to the freedom he presumes his new partners want, only to discover that he’s been an unwitting betrayer rather than a liberator.