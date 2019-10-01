What’s he talking about? Money, sex, and struggle, Madlib-style. The “I’m a young CEO” conceit of his signature hit “Suge,” for example, wasn’t exactly groundbreaking, but DaBaby’s high-word-count approach afforded a lot of room for personality. He’s hilarious and callous and clear about the social contexts of his domination, like when he sketches out this “Modern Love” column: “She’ll send me a text and then delete the message / He tryna find out, it’s confusin.’” I’m not sure why “it’s confusin’” is so funny, but it is, every time. The video features him as a mailman gone rogue, dancing with his delivery dolly and peeing on doorsteps. Such simple, irrepressible slapstick—think live-action, PG-13 versions of Sunday morning cartoons—mark most of his visuals.

His second album in a year seeks to capitalize on his hot streak. It brings in a slew of notable guest vocalists (including Minaj, Gucci Mane, Chance the Rapper, and his fellow hot baby Lil Baby) and pairs DaBaby with some novel-to-him beats. But in doing so it mostly confirms—and is almost overwhelmed by—what he does best. “Intro,” a reflection about his father dying right at the moment of his son’s breakout success, conjures some rare gravitas, with a hushed backing and solemn sentiments. Yet DaBaby raps as speedily and smoothly as ever, for a familiar hypnotic effect. “Thinkin ‘bout my grandma and shit,” goes the first line, tipping off the level of vagueness he’s working at when trying to be vulnerable. In the stylish but touching music video, friends and family bond in majestically filmed ATVs.

Kirk perks up with “Off the Rip,” which acknowledges his main sonic gimmick—“Straight off the rip, you know I don’t wait for the drop”—and spirals out into a nice display of talent that forgoes any chorus. By contrast, the titles of the subsequent three tracks openly announce radio-conquering intentions: “Bop,” “Vibez,” “Pop Star.” DaBaby’s self-awareness, whether courting respect or popularity, is thick. On “Bop,” he goes, “Ayy, when you gon’ switch the flow? I thought you’d never ask,” addressing the prime criticism he receives, for monotonousness. Sure enough, the flow varies a number of times on Kirk: DaBaby affects trendy slurriness on “iPhone,” creeps against a moody instrumental on “There He Go,” and most excitingly, performs a verbal balancing act against the tricky rhythms of “Really.” But these read as only mild departures. His voice and tics are just so strong, so signature.

That’s fine for now because no one else sounds like him—though there are, of course, comparisons that can be made. The drawls of Gucci Mane and Kevin Gates, who is also featured on Kirk, seem like big influences. He clearly admires the current women of rap, too: Megan Thee Stallion’s “Cash Shit” featured DaBaby essentially rewriting the Kama Sutra; Minaj gets a kaleidoscopic turn on Kirk’s “iPhone”; and Cardi B references abound on “Vibez,” whose chorus resembles “Bodak Yellow.” The affinity between DaBaby and these rappers makes sense, as they share a hard-edged playfulness and intoxicating way of shout-rapping. There’s also the case to be made that he inverts the energy of pop moaners such as Post Malone: DaBaby’s raps coat the ear too, but they also keep you awake.