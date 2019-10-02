The story Miller tells in the book begins and ends with her fight for identity. “I was found as a half-naked body, alone and unconscious,” she writes in Know My Name’s first chapter. “No wallet, no ID. Policemen were summoned, a Stanford dean was awakened to come see if he could recognize me, witnesses asked around; nobody knew who I belonged to, where I’d come from, who I was.” The book finds Miller first trying to figure out what happened to her after she attended a fraternity party with her sister, who was visiting for the weekend, and a few friends (one of them attended Stanford; Miller, living in Palo Alto at the time, decided to tag along with the group, just for fun). And then the book finds Miller attempting to reclaim herself as she negotiates her new life as a survivor. She agrees, without fully understanding what the decision will end up demanding of her, to press charges against Turner. She navigates a justice system that routinely demeans her while insisting that it is acting in her interest.

Miller, caught in the gears of that system, is alternately prodded and pandered to and misled and misbelieved. She is confused and compliant and patient and outraged. She tries to be a good victim, before it becomes clear that such a task is an impossibility. She seeks out normalcy, the small comforts of routine. (Miller and her sister, Tiffany, after the attack, go to In-N-Out for burgers, because that “was where we gravitated when one of us was upset or celebrating or heartbroken.” Miller finds, though, that she is unable to taste the salt, the sweet, the tang.) She quits her job. She takes a class in print-making. She lashes out at men who catcall her on the street. She reads the comments on stories about the “Stanford rape victim,” the angry boys who assume she had it coming and the indignant mothers whose own daughters would never. She cries. She tries—to cooperate, to trust, to heal, to keep trying. She takes a lot of long bike rides. She describes one of them like this: “My handlebars strobed, light shooting out in every direction, preventing me from dissolving into the darkness.”

Know My Name is difficult to read in part because it is beautiful to read. Its lush words are accompanied by the specter of all that might have been—the shadow of the path that was, without Miller’s say, so violently bent in another direction. Miller’s talents might have found expression in a form other than a book about the effects of sexual violence. When trauma is transformed into art, there will always be a paradox at play: The art’s existence is beautiful. But it shouldn’t have to exist at all.

But Know My Name is insistent in its very presence. It forces readers not only to look and listen, but also to really see, to really hear—to meet Miller on her terms, in the context of the story she is telling about herself. In that, it is bracing. We are not used to hearing—to knowing—the details of sexual violence. We are not used to experiencing the daily facts of trauma through the extreme subjectivity of a memoir. The American legal system, particularly when it comes to these matters, is instead largely calibrated toward silence. It anonymizes survivors. It asks them to speak, for the most part, only when spoken to. It tells stories about them, ostensibly for them. It exists within a culture that remains profoundly ashamed about sexual violence, preferring to discuss such matters in hushed tones and polite euphemisms. The effect is often to dehumanize the survivor. It is also to mistake the survivor as the person whose actions are on trial. “The assault is never personal,” Miller writes. “The blaming is.”