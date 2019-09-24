Read: The Hollywood tide turns on Woody Allen

What’s more, his name recently surfaced in connection to the financier and convicted sex offender Jeffery Epstein. After Epstein committed suicide in federal prison last month, the business columnist James Stewart wrote in the Times that Epstein had once asked Stewart if he wanted to have dinner with him and Allen. (Allen’s publicist didn’t respond to Stewart and or a request for comment from The Atlantic.) These reports and allegations—of older men preying on underage girls—swirled together in the media ether and the public imagination. The journalist Richard Morgan read through 56 boxes of Allen’s personal archive in a Princeton library and said the through line was Allen’s “vivid obsession with young women and girls.”

And so there wasn’t exactly an air of Samizdat intrigue around the sold-out Paris premiere, which was organized by a Woody Allen fan club at the Christine 21, a theater run by the actress Isabelle Huppert’s partner and their son. But the fact that this movie, at turns charming, banal, and problematic, could become subversive simply by being screened tells you something about the disparate cultural moments in America and in France.

So far, everyone’s playing to type. America—that is, Amazon—in its righteous moral stance (a stance rife with hypocrisy, though; Amazon won’t distribute A Rainy Day but still sells Allen’s DVDs and streams some of his films on Amazon Prime.) France in its cult of the auteur, its ambivalence about #MeToo, its total commitment to free artistic expression, its high-minded belief that the art transcends the artist. And Allen in his tendency to produce hollow, throwback, pre-feminist-movement fantasies.

Read: France, where #MeToo becomes #PasMoi

Chalamet stars in the film as Gatsby—get it?—a rich Upper East Side kid who plays poker and piano, and has been sent upstate to college by his parents. There, he’s taken up with Ashleigh (Fanning), an excitable blonde and aspiring journalist from Arizona. Ashleigh lands an interview for the school paper with one of her idols, the film director Roland Pollard (Liev Schreiber, in sunglasses), and guess what? The interview will take place in Manhattan! Fanning is all exclamation points in this film. She overacts her underwritten role, as if in a permanent state of OMG OMG OMG.

The young couple boards a Greyhound bus to the city, where Gatsby has booked them a hotel suite overlooking Central Park with $20,000 he’s won at poker. What American audiences will really miss out on in A Rainy Day is Chalamet. His wordless scene in Luca Guadagnino’s Call Me By Your Name marked the arrival of a star, and as Gatsby, Chalamet is far more interesting to watch than anyone else in the film. He seems to be analyzing his role while playing it and also creates the only moment in the film with genuine emotion, even beauty, when he sings the old Chet Baker standard, Everything Happens to Me, at the piano.