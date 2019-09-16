Bleakness isn’t a problem for Jojo Rabbit, which is set in crumbling Nazi Germany near the end of World War II. The movie portrays life gleefully through the eyes of a child named Jojo (Roman Griffin Davis), who is so devoted to Hitler that the dictator appears to the boy as an imaginary friend, played by Waititi. The writer and director (who is Jewish) uses that sitcom-y tone to underline the foolishness of Jojo’s beliefs, which disintegrate when he meets a Jewish refugee his mother (Scarlett Johansson) is hiding in the attic. Many of Jojo’s ironic gambits didn’t fly for critics, but the anarchic jokes largely landed for me; it was when the film turned more maudlin in its last third that I began to wonder what the ultimate thrust of Waititi’s satire really was.

Another divisive work that landed better with me was Uncut Gems, the new film from the Safdie brothers, whose oeuvre includes symphonies of anxiety such as Heaven Knows What and Good Time. Uncut Gems is a compact, gut-churning thriller about a Manhattan diamond dealer (Adam Sandler) who’s racing around town trying to pay off his debts while he tries to recover a rare jewel that has drawn the attention of the basketball star Kevin Garnett (who gives a rather excellent performance as himself). The film is a grinding experience driven by a pulsing electronic score and a sweaty, energized, perfectly shrill performance from Sandler that might be a career best. It’s likely to spur as many walkouts as standing ovations, but whoever survives Uncut Gems to its Shakespearean ending will probably walk out a huge fan.

James Mangold’s Ford v Ferrari is another epic-length event about male egos that’s more likely to be a broad crowd-pleaser, telling the true story of Ford’s efforts to win the 24-hour Le Mans endurance race. The film boasts plenty of movie-star-caliber charm from its leads, Matt Damon (as the car designer Carroll Shelby) and Christian Bale (as the driver Ken Miles), and some superb racing set pieces. Frustratingly, it ladles in retrograde stock characters such as a concerned wife (Caitriona Balfe) and plucky son (Noah Jupe) who serve mostly to pad an already hefty running time. But the movie succeeds because it never loses sight of the fact that Ford, the ostensible hero of the story, was even more venal and ruthless than its Italian rival in pursuit of victory. The film is a warts-and-all tale of capitalism run amok, and viewers are all the better for it.

Ford v Ferrari is a satisfyingly grown-up film from 20th Century Fox, a studio that’s charting an uncertain path forward after its acquisition by Disney. Other major distributors at TIFF also presented the sorts of midsize adult dramas that used to be the backbone of Hollywood. Along with Joker, Warner Bros. showed Just Mercy, a sober legal drama about the death-row lawyer Bryan Stevenson (Michael B. Jordan) and his efforts to represent clients who were railroaded in the criminal-justice system; it’s an emotional if straightforward viewing experience, bolstered by a key supporting turn from Jamie Foxx.