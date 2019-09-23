Because I’ve never been a guitar hero—I’ve never been particularly great at playing an instrument—I loved the amazing economy in The Cars’ music. They were all good players, of course, and when Elliot Easton had to, he could shred on guitar. But for the most part, everything was very simple and in its place and arranged very nicely. There’ve been times when I thought I must have gotten that from The Pixies. But no, it goes back to The Cars.

They’re one of the biggest influences not necessarily in the way I write songs but the way I arrange of them. And the attitude as well. They’re singing about the same girl that The Everly Brothers and Buddy Holly sang about, but this time she’s got drip-dry gloves and nuclear boots and rock ‘n’ roll hair. It’s not jokey. It’s just something a little off.

Spencer Kornhaber: What works about that syncopated riff?

Newman: It’s just in the pocket. They’re locked in like a machine. It’s on the off beat but you can feel the other beat in there. I love how Elliott Easton’s high guitar only comes in every bar or two.

“You’re All I’ve Got Tonight” (1978)

Newman: We’d been practicing when we found out he died and I had my guitar in my hand. That was the first thing that occurred to me to play: [mimics riff from “You’re All I’ve Got Tonight”]. Such a monstrous, simple guitar hook.

That whole first album, it’s hard for me to talk about the songs separately. “Good Times Roll,” and “You’re All I’ve Got Tonight,” and “Just What I Needed,” and “My Best Friend’s Girl”—they all seem like they’re of a piece. It’s so rare for a band to come out of the gate that good and that immediate.

Some records that people talk about as the greatest of all time have something more cerebral going on. Like [The Beach Boys’] Pet Sounds or [The Zombies’] Odessey and Oracle or [Love’s] Forever Changes, which are albums that I really adore. Albums like the first Cars album don’t get enough credit. Because from the second you hear them, they plug into your pleasure zones. That’s something I’ve always admired: the ability to be interesting but so immediate at the same time. You can’t dismiss it as Top 40 radio rock because they invented it. That was basically the beginning of the ’80s sound, but it happened in ’78 and ’79.

“Let’s Go” (1979)

Newman: It seems like an empty gesture to start looking for deep cuts by The Cars, because most of their songs were hits, and their hits were generally the best songs. “Let’s Go” takes me back to a very specific place. I remember being a kid and being at the Pacific National Exhibition in Vancouver. All the rides are lit up and “Let’s Go” by The Cars is playing. The chorus hits—“I like the night life, baby!” My mind took a snapshot of that moment, looking up at the Mad Mouse or whatever ride it was and thinking, “This is so cool.” It’s only years later when I become a musician and I think, “I love the groove of the song, I love the keyboard line, I love the way the bass works.”