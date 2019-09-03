The first movie pointedly avoided much investigation into just what Pennywise the Dancing Clown (played by Bill Skarsgård) was. Painted with ghastly white and red makeup, able to change shape at will, and armed with rows of sharp teeth, Pennywise is a deliberate blank who just so happens to favor a particularly chilling form. Chapter Two, with a screenplay by Gary Dauberman, is a concerted effort to dig into the myth of Pennywise, sketching out a video-gamey quest to defeat him. Devoted Stephen Kingphiles may be delighted to hear that the “Ritual of Chüd” is invoked countless times in this film, but more casual scare-seekers could exit the theater baffled.

Chapter Two is largely set 27 years after the original entry, where all the members of the fabled “Losers’ Club” have grown up, gone their separate ways, and mostly (almost supernaturally) forgotten their teenaged exploits in the fictional town of Derry, Maine. Only Mike Hanlon (Isaiah Mustafa) has stuck around, and when violent attacks reminiscent of the ones from their childhood begin again, he calls everyone back to do holy battle with Pennywise and banish him for good. The grown-up crew includes James McAvoy as the former stutterer Bill Denbrough, Jessica Chastain as his old flame Beverly Marsh, and Bill Hader as the wiseacre Richie Tozier; the group is rounded out by Jay Ryan, James Ransone, and Andy Bean.

Over the course of 169 minutes, the friends reassemble old memories, reckon with the strange directions their grown-up lives have taken them, and then figure out how to take on their chalk-faced tormentor once and for all. The process is a labyrinthine, multipronged series of metaphorical treasure hunts that reminded me of the knotty process required to defeat Voldemort (though King obviously published It a decade before J. K. Rowling even began her wizarding saga). Each member of the Losers’ Club has to go to some childhood haunt in Derry, confront a lingering insecurity, and retrieve an artifact to help ignite the “Ritual of Chüd,” a little-known Native American process of clown banishment.

All of King’s hallmarks are here: an internal mythos that over-relies on bowdlerized indigenous folklore, small-town creepiness, and the constant reminder that growing up can reveal to people new insecurities and shortcomings. But Muschietti, perhaps encouraged by the roaring box-office success of the last film, also jams in as many action-horror sequences as he can, plot be damned; the number of goopy, computer-generated beasts leaping out of the shadows has increased tenfold since the first It. On top of that, the fame of the prior entry’s adolescent cast has apparently exploded to the point where they’re all given a scary flashback of their own, just in case you forgot that these adults used to be kids once, too.