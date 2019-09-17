Travers noted that Scafaria had deliberately written the furs into the script as a symbolic item. The chinchilla coat marks the beginning of another chapter in Ramona and Destiny’s lives, one where the younger woman becomes second in command in this new hustle, which grows to include Mercedes (Keke Palmer) and Annabelle (Lili Reinhart). Travers explained that the gift is “Ramona's signaling to Destiny, We’re similar. You’re like me. We’re taking care of this group together." But, like the duo’s schemes, the coat isn't a comfortable fit for Wu’s character. “That coat becomes a little bit of a burden on Destiny,” Travers said.

Destiny’s commingling excitement about and discomfort with her new riches is evident throughout the film. Hustlers first teases out this tension with period-specific visuals that celebrate its characters’ excesses. “I worked to follow those trends of the early 2000s,” Travers said. “I wanted all of the jeans to have top stitching and rhinestones, chain belts, and too many bracelets, and big rings and heavy jewelry.” There are individualized flourishes, too: Ramona dances in a metallic silver G-string; Destiny wears a rhinestone choker that informs club patrons (and viewers) that she’s SEXY.

Many of the scenes that follow the women’s initial (noncriminal) successes show them shopping for luxury clothing and accessories designed to call attention to their newly acquired riches. In one especially amusing—and very 2007—sequence, Destiny pays for a Gucci bag entirely in singles. When the cashier raises an eyebrow at the bills tendered, it’s Ramona who instructs the woman to mind her business and ring up the purchase. “You start to see that they are financially ascendant, and that they are trying to elevate their status with these flashy symbols early on,” Travers noted. “And you notice that the things they gravitate to are very logo-heavy items or things that really signal wealth in a pretty ostentatious way.”



But even before the 2008 financial crash radically alters all the characters’ relationship to money, Hustlers highlights how the women start to conceive of wealth differently when their spending is less driven by a fear of financial scarcity. “As the story develops and the novelty wears down, you can see that they start to spend their money on things that are a bit more serious. They pay off debts, they help the women the women around them,” Travers continued. “They’re not afraid of a Louboutin purchase, of course, but now they’re dealing with a larger level of wealth. They’re buying new homes, they’re buying new lifestyles for themselves instead of just new closets.”

When Ramona and Destiny are eventually arrested (along with the other members of their crew), the stakes of their sartorial choices are high. To craft looks that conveyed how each character would dress when faced with legal adversity, Travers turned to the film’s source material, and to celebrity news of the recent past. “The wonderful thing about the early 2000s is that scandal was really celebrated,” he said, noting that he studied what Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan wore to their court appearances. (Photos of Tila Tequila and Snooki were also helpful references.) “At that time, we were seeing images of what these women were wearing every single day in paparazzi photos on Perez Hilton and JustJared and websites that documented their every move,” he continued. “And then all of a sudden, when it came time to present themselves to court, we got these really virginal, guilt-free, perfect versions of them that had nothing to do with the images that we were so used to seeing.”