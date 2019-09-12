Many depictions of strippers, and of sex workers more broadly, fixate on the experiences of individuals or on the competitiveness within the industry. Sometimes the effect is comedic: Nearly two decades ago, for example, Lopez acted alongside an onscreen stripper very different from Wu’s Destiny. In a 2001 Saturday Night Live sketch, the singer and actor plays an over-the-top version of herself who becomes enraged when a gay exotic dancer named Mango (Chris Kattan) encroaches on her spotlight. “You’re gonna be bigger than Jennifer Lopez!” the director tells Mango at the end of a shoot for the singer’s music video. This prompts an exasperated sigh from the diva, who goes on to physically fight her rival in a later scene. Though the skit was clearly an exaggeration of the hostility that can emerge when entertainers are pitted against each other, its perspective was hardly unusual. Overtly or otherwise, many works from the ’80s and ’90s made the case that exotic dancers, especially women, are catty careerists.

In the 1983 drama Flashdance, Jennifer Beals plays Alex, an ambitious ingenue who works as a welder during the day and as an exotic dancer at night. Alex’s network of support comes not from the women she performs with, but from her boss at the steel mill (who also pursues her romantically) and from her mentor, who encourages Alex to stick to her plan of attending ballet school one day. In Flashdance, the other exotic dancers aren’t villains, but they’re still a distraction from Alex’s more respectable dreams.

The protagonist of the chaotic 1995 film Showgirls has a more malicious edge: Elizabeth Berkley’s Nomi arrives in Las Vegas and systematically poisons every relationship she enters, including her professional interactions with other strippers. Nomi is jealous, violent, and hypersexual. Not a single character in the film, least of all the protagonist, is granted an arc that bends toward redemption. The movie was a critical and commercial failure at the time of its release, but it’s gone on to become a camp classic and has played into cultural conceptions about the industry. Like Showgirls, 1998’s The Players Club features a crew of strippers who sometimes hurt one another in pursuit of power and money. Directed by Ice Cube and starring LisaRaye, it, too, became a cult classic.

During the years leading up to the SNL skit—and its humorous encapsulation of the notion that strippers hate sharing the spotlight—a slew of new TV shows and films echoed these familiar perspectives about dancers. The 2000 HBO docuseries G String Divas inspired Roselyn Keo, the woman in Pressler’s story whom Wu’s character is based on, to accept a manager’s invitation to perform at his club. The series followed women who danced in a now-defunct Pennsylvania club, presenting their stories less through a collective lens and more via siloed vignettes. Later productions, such as the 2008 film The Wrestler, concentrated on the relationships between strippers and the men in their lives.