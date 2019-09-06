Country music—and really all music—moves forward in the manner shown both by the original “Highwayman” and the 2019 “Highwomen.” Again and again, songwriters-as-voyagers remix rather than totally ditch what’s come before. But if all the Highwomen were doing was femme-ing up butch tropes, their self-titled debut wouldn’t be such a triumph. Morris is a rising superstar of rare nuance; Carlile is a literary-spirited outsider with a fierce wail; Shires uses Dolly Parton inflections for sneakily devastating narratives; Hemby, the least known of the members, has written five No. 1 country singles. All are nimble singers and songwriters who understand the trick Webb pulled with the astronaut—doing something not only new but also a bit weird, while making it sound classic.

That “classic” sound owes to a true team effort. The four main women sometimes share and sometimes trade off songwriting and singing duties; there are arms-around-shoulder gang singalongs and delicate solo interludes. In either case, they’re backed by an ace band and guided by the star Nashville producer Dave Cobb. Contributions come from the alt-country mainstay Jason Isbell (Shires’s husband) and guest vocalists including Sheryl Crow. Polished and lush, throwback-y but not anachronistic, and packed with well-drawn melodies, the album dares country radio programmers to continue their notorious habit of downplaying female talent. Moreover the songs mostly avoid the dreary stereotypes of protest music.

Which isn’t to say that pink-hatted protesters shouldn’t scour the lyrics for sign-making inspiration. Take these rah-rah updates of domestic clichés from the statement-of-purpose single “Redesigning Women”: “Pulling up the floors and changing out the curtains / Some of us are saints and some of us are surgeons / Made in God’s image, just a better version.” If these are bumper stickers in waiting, they’re also chewy singalong lyrics over a honeyed, mid-tempo groove. You can tell the four women are having fun in the first verse as they pass the mic between one another like it’s the medicine ball in a gym warmup.

When The Highwomen take on personal matters—with the anti-sexism social meaning only implied—they’re equally memorable. Morris’s “Old Soul” hits upon a fabulously specific idea that tweaks the frontiersman image: It’s the confession of someone who’s had to be a strong and silent provider wishing they could have lived a wilder life. Another Morris-led banger, the catchy and fiddle-laden “Loose Change,” uses simple and deft metaphors around money to deliver a kiss-off. “If She Ever Leaves Me” has Carlile serenading a hard-to-get woman, and what’s remarkable is not only the queer desire, but also the way it recasts the cliché of the heartbreaker at the honky tonk. These are subversions, but they are also good country songs in the traditional way, taking a piece of the heartland’s conceptual furniture and tipping them only slightly askew.