Standing in his way this time will be Medvedev, the fifth-ranked player in the world. The 23-year-old from Russia has reached three straight finals this summer and is riding an 11-match win streak. Where Dimitrov’s game is built around an all-court attack, Medvedev presents a matchup problem “because his ball seems easy to play, but it’s really, really tough,” Medvedev’s coach, Gilles Cervara, said recently, adding that “he covers the court so well and his mentality is getting stronger and stronger.”

During this tournament, Medvedev’s sometimes-hostile interactions with the New York crowd have often overshadowed his on-court accomplishments. In his last two matches, his health has been an issue as he’s been forced to deal with the stress of playing deep into the draw of his last four tournaments, including the U.S. Open. By contrast, Dimitrov, who will be playing in his first semifinal of the year, should be the fresher of the two as he tries to go a step further than when he was last in this position two years ago.

That semifinal result back in Melbourne was part of a near-perfect start to the year for the Bulgarian. He won two of his first three tournaments, with the only loss coming in the penultimate round at the Australian Open to Rafael Nadal in a seesaw five-set affair. In the second half of the year, Dimitrov won the hard-court title in Cincinnati, which bumped him into the top 10 for the first time in three years, and the ATP Finals, which made him No. 3 in the world, behind only Nadal and Federer. With the other two members of the “Big 4”—Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic—battling injuries, Dimitrov was in a position to improve his place in the standings. After some solid early-2018 results, though, a months-long slump took hold: From April until the end of the year, Dimitrov only reached one semifinal. He maintained his place in the top 10 throughout the majority of 2018, but being unable to defend his title at the ATP Finals knocked him from that perch and he finished the year at No. 19.

Eager to turn things around, Dimitrov enlisted one of the greatest male players in the history of the sport to join his team. Andre Agassi, whose only other coaching stint came with Djokovic, started off 2019 committed to aiding Dimitrov. The excitement generated by such a pairing was limited nearly from the onset of this year as a shoulder injury sidelined Dimitrov for two months. After losing to the young American Frances Tiafoe at the Australian Open, Dimitrov didn’t play again until the Miami Masters, where he was upset by world No. 77 Jordan Thompson.

During the clay-court season, Dimitrov fell out of the top 40 in the rankings, and further struggles left him outside of the top 75 for the first time in seven years, setting the stage for his battle with Seppi. Winning that match brought a halt to a three-match losing skid for Dimitrov, and he went on to stop Poland’s Kamil Majchrzak in the third round after being granted a walkover in the second. In the fourth round, Dimitrov faced Australia’s Alex de Minaur, who has been hailed as one of the sport’s brightest prospects—a position not unfamiliar to Dimitrov—but de Minaur was unable to mount a challenge against his more experienced opponent. “There’s not much to say other than that I’m pleased to be back on a court, pain-free and feeling really good,” Dimitrov said after that match.