Game of Thrones tied its own record last night for most Emmys won by a series in a single season, scoring 12 trophies in total. Yet, the show lost in most of the major categories: Its finale failed to win for writing and directing, and among its 10 performance nominees, only one triumphed. In the end, 10 of its 12 record-tying honors had been picked up at the Creative Arts Emmys the weekend before.

Read: A ‘ridiculous’ Emmys night for ‘Fleabag’

The Emmys delivered a clear message: Game of Thrones was a cultural monolith, but it wouldn’t be awarded for its final season’s technical and storytelling chops. Even the showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss seemed relieved while collecting their final trophies for the series: “I can’t believe we finished it,” Benioff marveled. “It’s over.” Added Weiss, addressing his family: “We’re sorry we were gone for so long. We hope someday you decide it was all worth it.” For a win that had the audience deliver a standing ovation, the remarks felt subdued, rather than celebratory.

Then again, that speech arrived immediately after perhaps the most electric of acceptance of the night. The address Phoebe Waller-Bridge gave when her series Fleabag won Outstanding Comedy Series was an elated, vibrant, and welcome game-changer late into the ceremony. (She even yielded the floor to her co-stars and crew, to hilarious effect, as the director Harry Bradbeer gamely stepped up the mic to apologize to his wife for forgetting to thank her in his earlier speech.) The comedy arena had been a toss-up leading up to the show. Even awards prognosticators had been uncertain whether Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel would repeat its success or if Fleabag would break through; the odds for either winning had been projected to be the same, along with Veep’s.

With those final speeches, the Emmys demonstrated a truth about the way Hollywood awards its own—as satisfying as it was to watch an objectively excellent series win its honors, it was just as important for a mainstream project to be accepted by the filmmaking community and cemented as an influential show, regardless of the quality of its finale. Fleabag’s win was delightful; Game of Thrones’ felt perfunctory—but if Thrones hadn’t been awarded at all, the Emmys would have seemed out of touch.

Read: The Emmys missed the point of having no host

Plus, it’s not like Thrones bombed on Emmys night. It broke the record for number of nods with its 32 nominations. Peter Dinklage won his fourth Emmy for playing the troubled Tyrion Lannister, and the series itself walked away with the top prize. But the real victory lap for the show took place months ago, when fans tuned in to the final season.



Still, to the cast and crew behind the show, being together to celebrate their series meant more than any amount of awards. “Coming from another country, you know, to be [a part of] the ‘best’ show, it’s such a nice experience,” the Emmy-nominated Dutch actor Carice Van Houten, who played Melisandre on Thrones, told me as the party wound down. Being on stage and getting to read a few scripted lines with her peers felt “pretty good,” she said, smiling. “I was very happy.” Minutes later, she slipped out of the party with other members of the cast as they wandered off to drop by more after-parties. The first stop, allegedly? Netflix’s bash, just a few minutes of a car ride away.

We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.