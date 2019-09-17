Call it the Overton chuckle: the lol that works as rhetoric. The information the new book was bringing to light, Cruz was suggesting to This Week’s audience, was not merely irrelevant; it was in fact so fundamentally inconsequential as to be, literally, laughable. Some things are worth arguing about, and some things are simply not, and Cruz did not need to utter a word to tell you which category he believes the Kavanaugh news to occupy.

Read: Brett Kavanaugh and the revealing logic of “Boys will be boys”

Laughter often works that way in politics—derisive, dismissive, weaponized. The Kavanaugh confirmation process itself, in its tangle of tragedy and farce, was a blunt reminder of that. Laughter was there when pundits, in reaction to Christine Blasey Ford’s initial claim about Kavanaugh—that he had drunkenly assaulted her when she was 15, making her fear for her life—dismissed her recollection by mocking its gravity. (Remember “seven minutes of heaven”?) Laughter was there in the revelation of Kavanaugh’s in-joke-infused high-school yearbook (“Renate Alumnius,” “Beach Week Ralph Club,” “Devil’s Triangle”). It was there in the joking emails Kavanaugh and his inner circle exchanged while he was working in George W. Bush’s White House. It was there in the sneering derision with which Kavanaugh replied to the questions of Democratic lawmakers during his testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee, denying that he had ever engaged in sexual misconduct. It was there in his attempt, unsuccessful but revealing, to turn Senator Amy Klobuchar into a punch line.

And laughter is there, aptly enough, in the book that shaped this weekend’s news cycle. The Education of Brett Kavanaugh is in one way, as the past days’ events have made clear, a breaker of news. It is even more powerful, however, as a revision that adds to the existing story rather than fundamentally changing it—a deeply reported retelling of the confirmation fight that many Americans experienced as a cut whose wounds never fully healed. (Pogrebin and Kelly, who also covered the story for the Times as it played out last year, spent the next 10 months both retracing it and filling in the lines.) The process, culminating in the paired testimonies that brought the logic of “he said, she said” to a grotesque new level, was about justice both in the most sweeping sense and in the most quotidian. It was a contest that asked questions about what is valued in America, and what will be dismissed. It was a struggle over who gets to tell the jokes—and who gets laughed away.

Ford, in her initial letter to Senator Dianne Feinstein, and then in subsequent retellings of her story, mentioned in particular her memory of Kavanaugh and his friend Mark Judge laughing as Kavanaugh pinned her down, fumbling with her clothes, crushing her under the weight of his body. The way they seemed to be bonding through her panic. The way they turned her alarm into their joke. Indelible in the hippocampus is the laughter.