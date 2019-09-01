Caitlin Horrocks’s debut novel The Vexations, a fictional dive into the early life of the French composer Erik Satie, riffs on this form. Rather than making Erik her sole protagonist, Horrocks includes his loved ones: his brother Conrad; his girlfriend, Suzanne Valadon; his friend Philippe; and his sister Louise. By writing her male virtuoso from the inside and outside, Horrocks creates a wrenching portrait of overconfidence as a destructive force.

Erik begins The Vexations as a boy “magnificently without shame”; in his adulthood, that shamelessness transforms into unlimited ambition. He crashes through fin de siècle Paris as a poorly mannered cabaret accompanist in worn, flamboyant velvet suits, climbing on chairs at bourgeois restaurants and challenging the director of the Paris Opera to a duel after he refuses to look at Erik’s unsolicited ballet score. This behavior (which echoes the real-life Satie’s reputation) humiliates Philippe, whom Erik drags along to the duel. Philippe becomes the first of many characters to abandon Erik, exhausted by his friend’s antagonistic approach to life.

That antagonism stems from entitlement, which courses through The Vexations. Erik expects attention from the moment he arrives in Paris. Tellingly, Horrocks very rarely shows him working. Rather, she has him wondering irritably “why [he hasn’t] superseded himself by now.” This question may motivate artists at all stages in their careers, but in Horrocks’s hands, it becomes less productive ambition than immature demand.

Smartly, Horrocks places Erik’s egotism in contrast to the circumscribed world of his sister Louise, whose gender, in early-20th-century France, sentences her to a small and often grief-filled life. In childhood, Louise is so dutiful that neighborhood women call her “Little Mother,” trusting her to enforce their rules. As an adult, she longs for glory, but can barely even ask for affection. The first time Erik declares to her that he will be famous, she reacts with mixed emotions. “Somebody has to be extraordinary. Why not you?” Then she thinks, “Why not me? The thought quiet as a puff of steam from a boiling pot.” This is her lone reach for ambition, and Horrocks presents it in domestic language, the image trapped at home with Louise.

Louise serves as Horrocks’s reminder that Erik’s confidence is predicated on his maleness. She also helps teach the reader to like her brother. Her affection for him is a key point of complexity in The Vexations; it springs from habit and envy and awe, emotions plenty of sisters have felt toward their older brothers. This familiarity allows Horrocks to zoom in on Erik’s inner self: Initially at his most human with Louise, as he behaves more like an artist, he forgets how to respect or care for his sister. In Erik’s faltering relationship with Louise, Horrocks shows a crucial piece of his humanity disintegrating.