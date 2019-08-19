“My father once said, ‘Content is king,’ and never has that been more true than today,” Redstone said in a statement, referring to her father, Sumner Redstone, who once presided over the CBS/Viacom empire. “We will establish a world-class, multiplatform media organization that is well-positioned for growth in a rapidly transforming industry.” At one point, she had considered selling her empire to a larger company, according to Reuters, but is now looking to potentially acquire the Discovery network or part of Sony Entertainment.

The combined forces of CBS and Viacom amount to a $30 billion market capitalization, but Netflix is valued at $137 billion, and Disney at $247 billion. That is why Disney bought Fox this year, and why AT&T took over Warner Bros. and HBO—the business of owning a movie studio or a TV channel is simply not regarded as being profitable enough on its own to survive. The only way to compete in a global market where streaming media can reach billions of people in an instant is through sheer size, with branches in film and TV production and distribution, along with a dedicated subscription service, such as Disney’s planned Disney+ or WarnerMedia’s impending HBO Max.

But the Viacom/CBS union has raised alarms among some government watchdogs, worried about the growing lack of competition in a market of programming titans. (The 1971 law that broke up Viacom and CBS in the first place was repealed in the Telecommunications Act of 1996, a broad deregulating of the telecom business that prompted companies to grow larger.) Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts tweeted that the Justice Department should pay “close attention” to the increased number of big mergers, saying, “Consolidation raises serious concerns for consumers, employees, and the entire sector.” The Disney-Fox union, for instance, led to thousands of layoffs, with more potentially on the horizon.

ViacomCBS may now plan for a new streaming company, or simply seek to build on the gains of CBS All Access, which has drawn in subscribers on the back of one of CBS’s most valuable properties, the Star Trek TV franchise. The launch of Star Trek: Discovery, available exclusively on All Access, was enough of a hit that the network has ordered several more Trek shows, including one focused on the venerable Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) and an animated comedy. Viacom, through Paramount, owns the rights to the Star Trek film franchise, which has been held apart from the TV show for years because of corporate jockeying; the two can now coexist again.

Any fan delight over the union of these separated franchises can sometimes override the more ominous parts of a huge media merger. The Disney takeover of Fox meant that the Marvel comic-book-movie world could be whole again, since Fox owned the rights to X-Men and the Fantastic Four and Disney held the rest of the Marvel licenses. But it also meant that the biggest movie studio in the world had sucked up one of its major competitors: Disney’s market share in theaters this year has been a staggering 37 percent, more than twice its nearest rival. Expanded cinematic universes might be nice, but they also create the kind of industry panic that leads to further consolidation.