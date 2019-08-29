On the field, in his blend of talent and polish, Lawrence recalls last winter’s collegiate phenom, the Duke basketball star Zion Williamson. Like Williamson, Lawrence has prodigious physical gifts that manifest during games as overqualification. He flicks 15-yard out routes with ease. His downfield shots seem satellite-programmed. His footwork, throwing motion, field vision: all impeccable. Of an on-the-run, torso-wrenching strike that spanned 40 yards to hit the receiver’s chest pads in Clemson’s public offseason scrimmage in April, the head coach Dabo Swinney said, “There are maybe five guys on the planet who can make that throw.”

But to an even greater degree than with Williamson, Lawrence’s time in college carries more risk than reward. When Williamson tore through a shoe and injured his knee in February, missing six games, fans argued whether he might be wise to sit out the rest of the year and protect his health in advance of the NBA draft. Lawrence hasn’t yet had a similar flashpoint moment—the head and neck injury he suffered in a September game against Syracuse last season is, grimly, business as usual in football—but the nature of his sport brings more substantial hazard. This year’s top NFL pick, the quarterback Kyler Murray, signed a contract worth $35 million, a number Lawrence figures to match, but a shoulder or knee injury of the sort seen every week during football season could cause his draft position to slide, and his payday to dwindle.

In recent years, many top players have been proactive about protecting their self-interest, most notably by sitting out season-ending bowl games to avoid injury in the lead-up to the draft. The once-controversial measure has become something like standard practice; last December, West Virginia’s Will Grier became the first big-name quarterback to forego his final outing. The quickness of Lawrence’s ascent, though, has made his a unique case; to exercise real caution, he’d have to forego entire seasons of college football. Pundits have recently entertained alternatives to the standard college-to-NFL route, such as Lawrence playing in the rebooted XFL, earning paychecks and signing endorsement deals while he waits for his NFL eligibility. Don Yee, the agent for Tom Brady and founder of the upcoming Pacific Pro Football League, an outfit aimed in part at giving young players an NCAA alternative, has actively recruited Lawrence.

Temperamentally, Lawrence seems ill-suited to the role of revolutionary—a trait that, as much as his arm talent, surely pleases NFL brass. “I’m sitting here going into my sophomore year. It’s gone by so fast. I don’t want to speed anything up anymore,” he said in April, pushing back against the seeming consensus of his professional readiness. The plain facts of his talent and his inability to make money off of it, though, fit neatly into an era of growing skepticism about the ethics of nominally amateur college sports. Following the Lawrence-led championship victory in January, Clemson signed Swinney to a 10-year contract extension worth $93 million, bringing renewed attention to his history of advocating against player compensation. “He needs to acknowledge the fact that there’s only one reason that they’re able to pay him $9 million a year,” ESPN’s Bomani Jones said. “And that’s because they don’t pay the players.”