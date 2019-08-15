Read: The revelations of Meek Mill’s legal limbo

But the NFL partnership, as announced, doesn’t seem to point outside Jay-Z’s wealthy cohort—or home in on the communities most affected by the issues he says he wants the league to champion. The rapper’s initial comments to the Journal focused on his unique ability to bridge the gap between the people affected by these injustices—and rich businessmen, especially in the highly polarized arena of sports. “I can’t control, no one can control the world that we live in currently and people’s choice to vote self interests,” Carter said of his decision to align himself, via the “Inspire Change” initiative, with the NFL’s team owners and its beleaguered commissioner. (Of Colin Kaepernick, who was awarded a settlement from the NFL after withdrawing his collusion grievance earlier this year, Jay-Z spoke with reverence, but also remove: “We like to think that the way we build the Inspire Change platform, that if anything close to that would happen in the future, then Kaepernick would have a platform where he can express himself and maybe it doesn’t have to take place on the field.”)

The mogul’s remarks to the Journal focus on his musical expertise and business acumen, with periodic gestures to the lived experiences that motivate his interest in criminal-justice reform. (“I’m black,” he noted pithily.) Even the language of the deal—with its emphasis on strategy and ventures and promotional spots—registers as a favorable transaction among the very wealthy. (Financial terms were not disclosed.) As details of the deal emerge, such as the pivotal role of the Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Roc Nation’s activist leanings become all the more confounding. Kraft, like many other NFL owners, is an ardent supporter of President Trump, who has repeatedly antagonized players seeking social-justice reforms, including and especially Kaepernick. (The Patriots owner was also tied to an alleged prostitution ring earlier this year.)

During a press conference held yesterday at the Roc Nation offices in New York, Carter and Goodell said they’d spoken to Kaepernick but demurred on several questions about the former 49ers quarterback, including what his participation in the initiative is. (His girlfriend, the radio personality Nessa Diab, later disputed Carter and Goodell’s claims.) Carter also shied away from answering how exactly he saw the partnership as a form of protest. “America in general looked at rap as a fad, and it’s the No. 1 genre in the world, you just can’t hide the statistics now because of streaming,” he said when asked about whether the deal is a way to disrupt the league from within. “But in 1998, rap was the No. 1 genre going forward to today, so I would love for these platforms to be more inclusive of our music.”

With this focus on the vague ideal of inclusivity and the imperfect parallel of musical popularity, the partnership shares an uneasy corporate sensibility with the rapper’s investment in Promise, an app that bills itself as a tool for decarceration—and that has been criticized by activists for its potential to instead expand the reach of carceral surveillance. By papering over root issues in favor of feel-good startup speak, the NFL deal echoes other businesses’ attempts to address racism, including the popular route of mandating dubiously effective training sessions after acts of so-called bias. In his role with the NFL, Jay-Z follows in the footsteps of rappers such as Common, who participated in Starbucks’ sensitivity seminars after two black men were detained in one of the franchise’s Philadelphia stores. This kind of celebrity guidance gestures toward justice—such programs do name an issue, after all—but the results often lend themselves more readily to positive PR for the institutions than to tangible changes for the communities they purport to serve.