Still, I can’t quite shake Where’d You Go, Bernadette, in part because Blanchett is her magnetic self throughout, and in part because Linklater’s own interest in the story is palpable. He’s often been drawn to tales about charming but inscrutable weirdos, such as Orson Welles and Jack Black’s title character in Bernie. Bernadette fits right into this tradition, an acknowledged architectural genius who abruptly retired from professional life to raise a daughter, Bee (Emma Nelson), while her husband, Elgin (Billy Crudup), became a Seattle tech superstar. The core conflict in the film is that of creativity being stymied; Linklater is contemplating how one artistic crisis of confidence could bloom into total ennui.

He struggles with the exposition, though. The script (co-written by Linklater, Holly Gent, and Vincent Palmo Jr.) relegates Bernadette’s history as an architect, the reasons for her early retirement, and the evolving legacy of her work to the background of the story. More than once, a character sits down to watch a YouTube video that lays things out more clearly; I’m not opposed to films within films, but it’s an uninvolving way to accomplish an info-dump. Many more scenes follow Bernadette as she storms around her ramshackle mansion, dictating emails over the phone to a personal assistant who lives in India. Although Blanchett nails these fanciful monologues as only she can, it’s tedious stuff. Other small dramas, like her tension with a snotty neighbor (Kristen Wiig) and her relationship with her distant husband, are equally uninspired.

Linklater is slowly piling on plot points so that Bernadette’s eventual departure can’t be traced to just one factor—emphasizing the mystery, such as it is, of what causes her to abandon her family. But there’s just not enough frisson to that question to drive the movie forward. The epistolary format of Semple’s book (piecing together emails, diary entries, memos, and the like) is better suited to unraveling the circumstances of her disappearance. In the film, Blanchett is such a dominant figure that all of the audience’s sympathies immediately lie with her, to the extent that Bernadette’s flight into the unknown seems like her only sane option.

Once Blanchett is off-screen, the ensemble cast finally gets a chance to shine. Crudup shifts from giving a rote performance to channeling the kind of hangdog empathy that’s powered some of his recent great performances (such as in 20th Century Women or Jackie). Nelson, an unknown making her feature debut, becomes the de facto lead for the final third of the film. She shoulders the burden wonderfully, playing a teenager who balances high spirits as fizzy as her mother’s with a little more rationality.

The best scenes of all, though, are pure dialogue; Linklater remains the master of stoned banter and philosophical repartee. One scene in particular, where Bernadette meets with an old mentor (Laurence Fishburne) and they dig into her angst, is a thrill to watch: Linklater is laying his thesis on the table, talking about the pain of having one’s artistry doused and restrained. In moments like these, Where’d You Go, Bernadette feels like it could have been a great film; the final result is not that, but it’s at least a distinctive mess.

