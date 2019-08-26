The past half-decade has seen a number of NFL players quit the sport earlier than expected due to concerns over long-term health. In March, at the age of 29, the Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski joined the lengthening list. But if Luck’s decision is one data point in a developing pattern, it’s a particularly harrowing one. Throughout his career, Luck had a poster-boy aspect: smart and tough, skilled enough to unlock a defense and courageous enough to battle back from the damage it would inflict on him. He had been the NFL’s No. 1 overall pick, then its leader in passing touchdowns, then its comeback player of the year, a kind of unofficial ambassador figuring heavily in pregame shows and TV promos. Now he is the latest and most startling example of the toll the sport exacts—and of the willingness of some players to walk away from it.

On the field, Luck lacked nothing but health. He had a talent for understanding the weak points in opposing defenses, a knack he credited in part to his architecture studies at Stanford. He was an accurate passer, a bold and burly runner, and a well-respected leader, and he loved the game enough to compliment opponents on their hits against him. After inheriting the Colts’ starting job from Peyton Manning—as daunting a task as a quarterback is likely to find—he set about making his own mark on the franchise. His 4,374 passing yards in his first season remain an NFL rookie record, and Indianapolis won 53 of the 86 games he started in six seasons, reaching the playoffs four times. Luck’s defining moment came in January 2014, when he led the Colts back from a 28-point deficit against the Kansas City Chiefs, the second-largest postseason comeback ever. One late touchdown came when he recovered a fumble and dove headfirst into the end zone, another when he found the receiver T. Y. Hilton with a 64-yard strike.

Owing to a combination of his physical style of play and plain misfortune, though, Luck was beset by injury. His ailments included a lacerated kidney, torn rib cartilage, and a concussion. “After 2016, where I played in pain and was unable to regularly practice [because of a shoulder injury], I made a vow to myself that I would not go down that path again,” Luck said this weekend. The leg injury that hampered him this summer—which was reported, at various times, to center on his calf, ankle, or, in the words of the Colts owner Jim Irsay, a “small little bone”—suggested a similarly murky road to recovery.

Luck’s retirement demonstrates to the extent to which football and bodily harm remain inseparable, even as the NFL espouses its commitment to player safety. The quarterback is often the safest player on the field, with amended league rules protecting him from hits receivers or linemen incur throughout the game, but no amount of helmet technology or rulebook tinkering can change the basic fact of one world-class athlete bringing another swiftly to the ground. Saturday night, Luck seemed to face what players have to try to forget in order to do their jobs: that pain is not incidental but central to the game. “The only way forward for me,” he said, “is to remove myself from football.”