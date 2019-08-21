In early August, though, the band flung open its survival-shelter doors and put the bulk of its music online, finally. The response was great reaffirmation. Five of Tool’s releases immediately entered the top of the iTunes sales rankings, and the band became the first ever to occupy all 10 leading spots on the Billboard’s Rock Digital Song Sales chart. Later, the group announced a new album (debuting on August 30), and released its title track, “Fear Inoculum.” With its 10:22 runtime, that song became the longest ever to land on the Hot 100—an especially fun feat in an era of generally declining song lengths.

Pent-up demand and nostalgia from its cult surely helps explains Tool’s sudden charts takeover. I’ve now gone back and listened to the music I obsessed over in high school: It’s still deliciously huge and transporting. But certain elements land more queasily—not because the band is out of time now, but because it chimes with the 2019 cultural moment in deep and not-totally-reassuring ways. With its churning riddle-songs, Tool swirled psychoanalytic ranting, evolutionary pseudoscience, and omnibus spirituality as a reaction to modern tech-assisted burnout. Listen to the mantras of the present moment—the gurus-as-politicians, the social doctrines with radical diets, the astrology craze, the conspiracy theories, and the suspicion of reality as a simulation—and you hear the frontman Maynard James Keenan’s grumbles.

Maybe Tool planned its return after noticing that Carl Jung has made a big comeback. BTS, the Korean pop sensation, named an album trilogy after the German philosopher’s schemas. Jordan Peterson, the much-debated Canadian professor-preacher, has repurposed ideas about anima and ego for a new generation. Back in 1996, Tool’s Ænima took a stab at doing the same, with the hypnotic swirl of “Forty six & 2” describing exactly that process Peterson now touts: integrating one’s “shadow,” a.k.a. their suppressed creep, into their waking self for a transcendent sizzle. One YouTube video I recently came across made the insightful point that that song ends in all the instruments banging on one note, surely to represent the narrator’s arrival at inner unity. That video was, naturally, drawing the connection between Peterson and Tool.

That connection is coincidental, but it isn’t meaningless. Part of Tool’s appeal was that it took metal’s fantastical pangs—previously rendered with dragons, wizards, sci-fi, satan—and seemed to dignify them by drawing on rule systems: science, philosophy, religion. Doing so allowed listeners to access gut pleasures with the pretense of mind expansion. Call it heavy edutainment or rifftastic self-care. The title track from Lateralus was written in time signatures determined by the mystic math of the Fibonacci sequence; Keenan’s lyrics mapped out Jung’s theory of individuation using references to alchemy. But it is a great song because of massive, grinding, straining sound, evoking a slow-motion upper-cut aimed at the sun. The music yearns for enlightenment so powerfully that it seems to, in bits and flashes, actually provide it. Which is also what pseudo-rational rule clubs of all sorts do.