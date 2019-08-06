Morrison was never guarded for the sake of causing senseless discomfort. The protection of self, and of community, was for her an act of care. Ever the steward of talent and narrative possibility, Morrison also broadened the provincial domain of American literature through the work she fostered as the first black woman editor at Random House (a post she held even before publishing her first novel at 39). During her tenure, Random House acquired titles from authors such as the novelists Gayl Jones and Toni Cade Bambara, the poet Henry Dumas, the legendary boxer Muhammad Ali, and the Black Panther Party activists Angela Davis and Huey P. Newton.

Morrison didn’t just seek black authors to fill her publishing ranks; she also nurtured them. It was Morrison who criticized Davis’s white biographer for “behaving like Harriet Beecher Stowe, another simpatico white girl who felt she was privy to the secret of how black revolutionaries got that way.” It was Morrison who published Dumas’s work posthumously and wrote of his death at the hands of police with a pathos that matched the gravity of his poetics. In protecting her writers, Morrison fought for those who would follow and the readers who needed them.

Read: A documentary that shows another side of Toni Morrison

As a critic and an essayist, Morrison applied her sharp analysis to the publishing world she navigated contemporaneously and to American sociopolitical underpinnings writ large. Her clear-eyed vision of the country as it was—and, more important, as it could be—has served as a clarion call to Americans for decades. Often, her words offered an eerie but not unsurprising assessment of what peril awaits should it be ignored. In the lecture she gave when accepting the 1993 Nobel Prize for Literature, Morrison presented a view of language that remains frighteningly resonant:

Oppressive language does more than represent violence; it is violence; does more than represent the limits of knowledge; it limits knowledge. Whether it is obscuring state language or the faux-language of mindless media; whether it is the proud but calcified language of the academy or the commodity driven language of science; whether it is the malign language of law-without-ethics, or language designed for the estrangement of minorities, hiding its racist plunder in its literary cheek—it must be rejected, altered and exposed. It is the language that drinks blood, laps vulnerabilities, tucks its fascist boots under crinolines of respectability and patriotism as it moves relentlessly toward the bottom line and the bottomed-out mind.

But Morrison’s belief in the power of literature—as a social good and as a personal balm—was embedded in all of her writing, even in her most stringent criticism. Hers is a stunning oeuvre of optimism, a testament to the human capacity for love, connection, and triumph even against unfathomable suffering. Her words, and the ripple effect they created in literature throughout the decades of her career, live on. Unsurprisingly, it is Morrison herself who best captures the work that her death necessitates. In a 2015 essay for The Nation aptly titled “No Place for Self-Pity, No Room for Fear,” she wrote, “I know the world is bruised and bleeding, and though it is important not to ignore its pain, it is also critical to refuse to succumb to its malevolence. Like failure, chaos contains information that can lead to knowledge—even wisdom. Like art.”

We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.