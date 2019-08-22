In the first episode, Shona arrives to pick Aine up from the residential facility where she’s been staying at for the past few weeks. “Is she fixed?,” Shona asks the rehab director nervously, after Aine breaks down in the middle of a tirade about minibars and wanting to eat a KitKat occasionally without everyone gawping at her. Flash forward four months, and who can say? Aine is back at her job teaching English as a foreign language, using the Kardashians as an example to illustrate the vocabulary of family. She still shoplifts the odd smoothie, but dutifully recycles the container. She cheerily doles out fashion advice to Shona, but collapses in a heap in the bathroom after her sister leaves.

This Way Up is loosely plotted at best, meaning it relies on Bea’s charisma and presence as a star to keep viewers engaged. Luckily, she has both in abundance. Aine is impossible not to fall for—she’s a wicked comic, an unfailingly kind protagonist, and a bizarrely polite drunk. (“Sorry, sorry, I’m, sorry, just going to, sorry,” she slurs as she abandons a group of friends during a night out.) The series never quite digs into why she feels so alone, but it does offer a sense of how isolating her life can be. At work, the language barrier between Aine and her students makes it hard for them to forge meaningful connections—or sometimes even comprehensible ones. She clings to Shona like a drowning woman to an inflatable raft, but has layers of awkward jokes and anxiety to insulate her from everyone else.

Even so, the brightest moments in the show all come from Bea’s interactions with her stellar supporting cast. As Shona, Horgan gets to be gentler and nervier than her transcendently manic Catastrophe alter ego, worrying nonstop and constantly tracking her sister’s location via iPhone. Tobias Menzies (Outlander, The Crown) gets an understated, lovely role as a repressed single father who looks like he sprung from the womb “with a strong serious jawline and an opinion on Chekhov”; he’s completely thrown by Aine’s energy, even as their chemistry is undeniable. Game of Thrones’s Indira Varma is a gorgeously troublesome colleague of Shona’s. Sorcha Cusack pops up in one episode as Aine and Shona’s mother, a former television weather presenter with a disarmingly blunt manner and secrets of her own.

My favorite episode of all six is the one where Aine and Shona visit the family of Shona’s boyfriend (played by the former Daily Show correspondent Aasif Mandvi). Within 23 minutes, Bea subverts every trope of an awkward group lunch, adding impromptu singing interludes, cultural in-jokes, and an older man’s lament about Instagram. (“All the women always get so annoyed when I put pictures up without editing them. All they want is a Valencia filter and no smiling.”) Rather than predictably mining all the parental expectations placed on women and the toll they can take on relationships, Bea seems to end up concluding something different: that families can be flawed, and can still be everything.