Lover is an album of revelation through pain that sees Swift pushing herself in surprising ways. Her motifs include heaven, angels, devils, the colors pink and gold, and the notion of rebirth, all of which inform a solid new chapter in a long-running narrative. Back in 2014, Swift’s “pop”-makeover 1989 presented her as a cosmopolitan conquerer: a woman of the world collecting famous friends and accomplishments to the laudatory blare of keyboards. Winning pop culture’s popularity contest came with inevitable complications, and the chaotic Reputation offered a joking-but-not-really embrace of the drama. She’s now claiming transcendence with Lover, but it’s the hard-earned, hard-kept kind, with musical wobbles—in sonic character and in quality—to match.

The opener, “I Forgot That You Existed,” rates as a misfire with a message. Pert piano and squiggly synth elements recall the cloying tropical pop that Ed Sheeran has played with on his recent albums; her sing-talky delivery resembles him, too. She’s telling someone who betrayed her that she doesn’t even think about them anymore, and the fact that she’s written a song about how much she doesn’t care is surely part of the not particularly funny joke. This is as petty—and flimsy—a song as Swift has written. That is, however, the point. She’s saying goodbye to all the silly score-settling.

Well, sort of. The pulse-quickening next track, “Cruel Summer,” seems to bait her rival Kanye West with its title (the name of his 2012 crew album) and its flashing indicator light of a beat (which could have been off of that album). Really, though, the song’s closer in character to Bleachers, the rock band of Swift’s recent chief collaborator, Jack Antonoff. His flair for ’80s FM drama—gated drums, goofy vocoder—meets her storytelling chops, with noirish verses alternating between excellent, swirling choruses. She’s describing a romance of “unbreakable heaven” that arrived among scandal, and the bridge climaxes with her lover “grinning like a devil.”

Love is heaven and love is hell—Swift’s on a duality kick, and it’s resulting in some of the most intriguing lyrics of her career. She’s been accused of “playing the victim” over the years, but the misty synth ballad “The Archer” owns that criticism in a stark, admirable way. Maybe she does ask for trouble, and maybe she does “jump from the train” to “ride off alone”: There are no excuses in the song. Her writing is like a sharp double-edged blade elsewhere, too, especially when trying to swing at complex, bittersweet feelings. On “I Think He Knows,” she cops to being turned on by “his hands around a cold glass.” For “Death by a Thousand Cuts,” she nails an introspective scene: “I take the long way home / I ask the traffic lights if it’ll be alright / They say, ‘I don’t know.’”