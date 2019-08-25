Then there are all the implied, unstated “okays” that meet Logan’s preposterous demands: to pee in a bucket, to get on all fours, to try to buy a $20 billion competitor possibly just to fulfill a long-held grudge.

Logan, however, only says “okay” once. It’s after he orders Siobhan (Sarah Snook) on a mission she doesn’t want to go on, and hangs up the phone without getting her answer. Otherwise, he has no use for bland affirmations and conversational truces. At both the beginning and end of the episode, he is directly informed of his team’s doubts about his vision to acquire another huge company. He notes their dissent with an “uh-huh” or a “well”—and then declares that the bid is happening anyway. There is no negotiation, no softening, to be seen.

A man uninterested in compromise is a frightening man, and it’s a given that Logan “can be scary, vindictive, paranoid, violent,” as Cousin Greg (Nicholas Braun) reveals to a journalist at the beginning of the episode. Waystar Royco unmistakably operates on a “culture of fear,” a term that sociologists have applied to myriad real-life cultures and companies. But Succession is less interested in what happens in corporate America than how. The Roy family, it’s plenty clear by now, is replete with incompetence. The media properties they own are rapidly becoming obsolete. The CEO’s health is faltering. How does Logan still hold steel-wire leashes on his minions and his investors? How does he get everyone around him to meet his every dictate with “okay”?

The first way is through the blunt-force power of threats. We haven’t seen Logan kill anyone. But we’ve seen him cover up a death, and the briefing on that matter that his security manager gave in the Season 2 premiere was all-too-businesslike. So the macho and gruesome language thrown around in the Waystar offices has a certain unsettling credibility. In “Hunting,” one underling says he’s burned villages and overthrown governments on Logan’s behalf—is he kidding? When Logan hears news that an associate talked with the CEO’s would-be biographer, he erupts, saying that person is dead to him, and Kendall (Jeremy Strong) elaborates that they’ll be chopped up and thrown in the Danube. As to the question of why there’s a corporate retreat in Hungary: Gerri says, unblinkingly, that it’s because you can shoot whatever you want and get away with it. “Here’s the safety briefing,” Logan barks on the way to the hog hunt. “If you move against me, I’ll put a hole in the back of your fucking head!”

Logan’s rampage against traitors doesn’t quite come to the point of murder. But it’s clear that another kind of threat he often issues is very real: blackmail. All season long, the once-rebellious Kendall has played Logan’s dead-eyed servant, a conversion that happened because of the dirt that his father has on him. Now, in front of a room full of colleagues, Logan not-so-subtly implies that Waystar’s lawyer Karl has a habit of visiting prostitutes. “Does your old lady know about that?” Logan asks, to which Karl replies, “She knows I’m something of a libertine.” Logan: “Is that a yes?” Karl closes his eyes and issues a surrender, a plea of uncle: “Okay.”