Ironically, though, the novel itself is in some ways an act of mastery. It’s a chronicle of Stella’s life that is mediated and controlled by the narrator, who not only bookends Stella’s saga with present-day scenes, but also occasionally inserts herself in the story to offer commentary or to flash forward. When recounting Stella’s father’s immigration to the United States, for example, the narrator jumps in to reference Italy’s current refugee crisis, noting “History marches on, and names and destinations change, but not the injustices we let one another suffer.” This interruption, while it may feel heavy-handed for a novel, mirrors the way an elder may interrupt her own story to note its lesson for the world today. The novel reads like a fable, its language often formal and overdramatized, as if to convey a sense of timelessness.

In this way, the novel’s focus on establishing a meaning for Stella’s life—and, moreover, for the narrator’s—comes to outweigh its stated goal of reclaiming the older woman’s reputation. The narrator, whose mother was the only one of Stella’s children to move out of their Italian neighborhood, sees herself as “a quasi-outsider” whose distance from the family enables her to tell their story. At the same time, she understands how her life is indebted to Stella’s, admitting that “my relationship with her misery is nuanced, because I am a product of it.” Sympathy yields gratitude; for instance, after describing how Stella’s husband didn’t immediately choose to save her life during a traumatic childbirth, the narrator reflects: “How lucky I am that I can’t imagine being married to a man who wouldn’t immediately pick me.” This retelling of Stella’s story becomes an effort to contextualize and validate the narrator’s life. In the long run, sharing the details of her grandmother’s biography serves to bring the narrator closer to her family and cement her own place within their history.

Strangers and Cousins, Cohen’s sixth novel and eleventh book, doesn’t position itself as an account of family history the way Stella Fortuna does, but the intergenerational relationships it portrays similarly show how such legacies work as a tool for younger generations. In upstate New York, the chaotic Blumenthal family prepares for 22-year-old Clem’s wedding to her college girlfriend, Diggs. Cohen takes the role of the omniscient narrator to a humorous extreme, diving into the minds of not only the family members, but also the mouse family that has lived within the house walls for as many generations as the Blumenthals. This device, like the elaborate language in Stella Fortuna, draws attention to the artifice involved in the stories the Blumenthals tell themselves. As they experience a slew of changes (a wedding, new neighbors, Clem’s mother’s pregnancy, the impending sale of the house), the family members reflect on their own lives and their place in family history, often looking for guidance toward Aunt Glad, the family matriarch, and her past.