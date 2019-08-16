Theoretically, this turn of events shouldn’t really affect the listening experience. Weiss played on and helped write The Center Won’t Hold, making it a full-fledged, three-member Sleater-Kinney affair. There’s a lot to recommend it—and a lot that, if you didn’t know the backstory, wouldn’t necessarily suggest a dramatic “new direction.” The opener plays like a summoning-circle rite that eventually explodes into a mosh pit, full of the terror and fury that the band is known for. There are pleasing but pained singalongs in the vein of Sleater-Kinney’s 2005 classic, “Modern Girl.” The political and personal swirl together, including on the closer “Broken,” a tremendous #MeToo ballad—somehow restrained yet raw—about relating to Christine Blasey Ford’s testimony against Brett Kavanaugh.

But Sleater-Kinney’s best music inspires obsession and abandon by deploying a logic that’s shared only between the band members. The Center Won’t Hold has sharp hooks and striking lyrics and monstrous vocals—yet the trademark depth and mystery aren’t there. Solidly fine albums like this, decades into a band’s career, inspire reflexive sighs about how musicians just lose “it”—some unnamable magic—over time. That’s always simplistic. While it’s impossible to know why Weiss left, her story can’t help but inspire a certain kind of scrutiny: It’s natural now to pay special attention to the drums. Doing so does, indeed, indicate what has changed and what could change, for the better, next time.

Though Weiss always performed her primary job of keeping time, she did so with a varmint-in-a-trap kind of energy: twitching, thrashing, and threatening to—or more than threatening to—suddenly break away and force the rest of the band to chase her. On The Center Won’t Hold, by contrast, she’s largely playing dance music, and not in the livewire, improvisatory tradition of jazz or James Brown. Rather this is electrodisco-derived coronary thump, satisfying but predictable. Weiss does land moments of exciting divergence—one micro-highlight of the album is a BAM BAM BAM punctuating “Hurry on Home”—but generally it feels this album was plotted out on graph paper.

Which is also the sense one gets listening to the music of St. Vincent, a fearsome sonic sculptor, poet, and aesthetic omnivore who, for all her weirdness, makes music with a modular sensibility. You can see the seams and sutures in her music; that’s almost the point. She and Sleater-Kinney wanted to make a gritty, industrial-sounding record, and they succeeded at that: Guitars wheeze, drums evoke sheet metal, and the grouchy spirit of Trent Reznor flows throughout. But like with Nine Inch Nails, like with St. Vincent, it’s rock-and-roll on train tracks. The verses might carry loads of varying heaviness, but there’s never a chance of derailing.

It’d be silly, however, to overly ascribe the sound of The Center Won’t Hold to Clark, rather than to the three women who wrote and performed the songs. Brownstein told The Guardian that she wanted to create a tune like Rihanna’s “Stay,” and while that statement could mean a lot of things—apparently the slow ache of “Broken” is one result—it hints at an interest in speaking to a broader audience. Perhaps accordingly, there are some wonderful choruses: Depeche Mode silky-scary croons on “Reach Out,” Iggy Pop sea-shanty fun on “Bad Dance,” standing-on-the-bar singalongs in “The Dog / The Body.” Accusing a rock band of going pop is one of the most tired criticisms that exists, but it’s hard to avoid the thought here. It’s also not a criticism. Catchy songs are effective songs.