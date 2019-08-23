Collected and rewritten for kids by the folklorist Alvin Schwartz, Scary Stories were the most frequently challenged books of the 1990s, according to the American Library Association. (R. L. Stine’s Goosebumps series, for comparison, took 15th place.) The stories are whimsical, but also sometimes gruesome—people making sausage out of humans, detailed descriptions of corpses, that sort of thing. The accompanying drawings by Stephen Gammell, which are striking, frequently nasty, and legitimately alarming like nothing else I’ve ever seen in children’s literature, are the kind that sear in one’s brain, and likely play a large role in the trilogy’s lasting appeal.

I can’t speak for my whole fourth-grade class, but I was most compelled by how the books, being anthologies of folklore rather than wholesale invention, captured the murky origins of scary stories. Not horror writing per se, but the kinds of accounts people tell around campfires, or at sleepovers, the “my friend’s cousin swears this happened to him” kind. That sense of “this probably isn’t real, but maybe—just maybe—it is.”

“Some of these tales are very old, and they are told around the world,” Schwartz wrote in his introduction to the first volume. “They are based on things that people saw or heard or experienced—or thought they did.”

Cobbling these tales into an overarching narrative must have been a challenging task, and the producer Guillermo del Toro and the director André Øvredal did a serviceable job. The skeleton of the movie is this: It’s 1968. Three friends named Stella, Auggie, and Chuck (played by Zoe Margaret Colletti, Gabriel Rush, and Austin Zajur, respectively) are on the run after an encounter with the town bully. An older teenager called Ramón (Michael Garza) helps them out, after which they invite him to a haunted house. Allegedly, the Bellows family that once owned it kept their daughter Sarah imprisoned in the basement, where she whiled away the hours writing stories. The legend goes that if she tells you one, it’ll be the last you ever hear. Stella, an aspiring horror writer, discovers Sarah’s book and steals it from the house, the catalyzing act of stupidity that every scary movie needs.

Each night, a new fable appears in the book, featuring as its main character one of the town’s residents, who is doomed to play out the plot in real life. These are drawn from Scary Stories—though some have been tweaked, or seem to be a mashup of more than one entry. A couple of these translate well to the big screen. The horror of “The Red Spot”—in which a girl gets a bug bite on her face that turns out to be an egg sac full of spiders—is heightened when you can actually see the spiders exploding out of her skin.

Other plot lines seem included just to provoke a Hey, I remember that! reaction from book fans. There’s a very faithful recreation of the creature in one famous illustration, which was delightful and frightening to see, but the end of the scene is anticlimactic and more bizarre than anything. This vignette-centric approach is perhaps the only way to turn a collection of one- or two-page tales into a full-length film, but it also makes the movie feel disjointed.