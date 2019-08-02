Most of the rest of the movie concerns itself with scenes of Hollywood professionals pondering their craft and eating at Mexican restaurants. The story, such as there is one, doesn’t involve life-and-death situations. But there is violence to be seen—in the movies-and-TV-shows-within-a-movie that Tarantino splices in. In the black-and-white serial Bounty Law, Dalton stars as a gunslinger who routinely ignores the “or alive” part in “dead or alive” on “wanted” posters. One of Dalton’s breakout roles is in a Western that touts the racist catchphrase, “The only good Indian is a dead Indian.” Another is in a World War II film—visually reminiscent of Tarantino’s own Inglourious Basterds—in which Dalton’s character takes a massive flamethrower to a room of Nazis.

So much for a simpler, more peaceful time in pop culture. The entertainments of the cinematic “golden age” that Once Upon a Time portrays, Tarantino seems to argue, weren’t less brutal than today’s action fare that’s often maligned as gratuitous. But the director isn’t simply making the claim that fictional beating and killing have long been in vogue. He’s giving his answer to the question of how on-screen violence relates to actual violence.

That question has long annoyed him. Here he is in 1994: “If you ask me how I feel about violence in real life, well, I have a lot of feelings about it. It’s one of the worst aspects of America. In movies, violence is cool. I like it.” Here he is again in 1994: “Real life violence is real life violence. Movies are movies.” And here he is during a 2013 tantrum caused by an interviewer asking a variant of the aforementioned question: “I’ve said everything I’ve had to say about it. If anyone cares what I have to say about it they can Google me. And they can look for 20 years what I have to say about it. I haven’t changed my opinion one iota.” With his latest film, he’s stating his opinion, once again, and it’s indeed what he’s said all along—and as facile as it’s always been.

Repeatedly, Once Upon a Time seems to marvel at the disconnect between on-screen mayhem and the rather ordinary people who film it. At one point, Booth and Dalton watch an episode of the TV show F.B.I. in which Dalton’s evil character guns down a soldier. Dalton remarks that the corpse on screen is played by a really good, decent guy. At another point in the film, we watch Dalton act in the TV western Lancer. He’s (again) playing the villain, and during his monologue he throws a little girl down on the floor. After the director yells “cut,” he asks whether she was okay with his improvisation. She’s fine—she’d been wearing kneepads under her dress. Moreover, she tells Dalton that he just did the best acting she’s ever seen.

Within the world of the movie, characters do note just how violent Hollywood’s products are. Pussycat, a hippie hitchhiker, tells Booth that while fake people get killed on screen, real people die in Vietnam every day. Later, as the Manson squad sets out to commit its would-be-notorious crimes, its members psych themselves up by criticizing the entertainment industry. Their own generation, Sadie Atkins (Mikey Madison) says, was introduced to murder through TV shows such as Bounty Law. Hence it was Rick Dalton who trained them to commit atrocities like the one they were planning to commit that night. She yells, “My idea is to kill the people who taught us to kill!”