In Falling Inn Love, Gabriela ultimately finds herself smitten by Jake (Adam Demos), the handsome contractor who helps her rehabilitate the inn. Jake teases her about her apparent refusal to consider that life in New Zealand could be more than just a break from the frenetic stateside pace she’s accustomed to. This isn’t a groundbreaking admonishment, nor is it a new tension to emerge in a rom-com pairing. Something New (2006), for example, saw the accountant Kenyan (Sanaa Lathan) shocked to find herself falling for her landscaper, Brian (Simon Baker). Romantic comedies have long featured class differences between professional women and their unexpected suitors—and the reverse as well.

But Falling Inn Love and Always Be My Maybe capture a distinctly modern sense of exhaustion: Their protagonists are ambitious, oft-underestimated women who have to work at everything. They are young, capable, hyper-focused, and seriously burned out Millennials. The films critique the Bay Area workaholism most explicitly through the women’s romantic partners. Always Be My Maybe’s Marcus, Sasha’s onetime friend and future lover, takes aim at the corporate artifice he sees her participating in. “Does it get tiring doing that?” he asks Sasha early in the film; while adjusting a vent in her massive home, he has overheard her on a business call. “It’s just funny because I know it’s not you, that voice.”



In Gabriela’s case, Jake expresses an even broader skepticism based on cultural differences in addition to temperamental ones. When Gabriela’s old boss calls her to offer her a job that would require her to move back to the Bay Area—“Finish up your Habitat for Hobbits and get on a plane” is how he puts it—Jake is shocked that his love interest (who’s also become his business partner) would consider such a regression. “Why would you want to work for a jerk like that?” he asks, before continuing the line of inquiry: “So that’s it? Back to America, back to the hamster wheel, working for some soulless corporation.”

The conversation leads to an icy split between the two. When Dean arrives following a sneaky scheme from a rival innkeeper, he offers to help sell Gabriela and Jake’s rehabbed inn to a foreign investor while simultaneously mocking the pair for their HGTV-esque efforts: “So you’re like a regular Chip and Joanna Gaines, huh?” he observes. Spurred partly by her irritation with Dean’s tech fixation, Gabriela decides to stay in New Zealand. (Again, this film has few surprises.) In her new life, there are handwritten love letters, hill-covered vistas, and even a “super chill” stray goat; she certainly doesn’t miss Silicon Valley. And for overworked viewers who can’t duplicate her move away from the hamster wheel, it’s still refreshing to see characters such as Gabriela find some peace.

