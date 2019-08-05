Luce begins with a provocation. The film’s plot is set into motion by an essay that Luce Edgar (played by Kelvin Harrison Jr.), a star student at a suburban high school, turns in to one of his teachers, Harriet Wilson (Octavia Spencer). Asked to write in the voice of a historical figure, Luce picked Frantz Fanon, the Martinican philosopher who said violence was sometimes morally necessary in the struggle against colonialism. Luce’s choice of subject is charged, and his writing alarms Wilson, even as Luce insists that he was merely doing his homework as assigned. But is he being judged for what he wrote, or for who he is?

That’s the edgy question that drives Luce, directed by Julius Onah (The Cloverfield Paradox) and based on a play by J. C. Lee, who co-wrote the movie script with Onah. Though the title character’s writing is presented as incendiary, Onah’s film is more of a series of teasing prods, one that seeks to challenge the audience but shies away from shocking them. Luce spends too much time presenting a puzzle for viewers to solve and, in doing so, neglects the human drama underneath.

Luce was adopted from Eritrea when he was 7 years old by Peter (Tim Roth) and Amy (Naomi Watts). Little detail is provided about the boy’s early life, aside from vague references to how his new guardians helped him deal with childhood trauma. The people around Luce view him as a model student who embodies the American dream: He’s a refugee who overcame great challenges to become the valedictorian of his high-school class. His confrontational paper on Fanon shatters that charming image for Wilson. There are circumstantial reasons for the teacher to be concerned about Luce despite his good grades (most notably that a bag of fireworks was found in his gym locker). But Luce has an excuse for everything, and usually a plausible one, to the extent that even his hand-wringing liberal parents don’t know whether to defend or discipline their son. The mysteriousness of someone’s personality is an unusual hook for a thriller, but that’s exactly what Onah is going for, forcing the audience to join Wilson in dissecting Luce’s every facial expression and change in tone for hints of his true intentions.