And there is, of course, Lolita—a complicated consideration of child sexual abuse that has often been metabolized, over the decades, as a simple justification of it. “I was a daisy-fresh girl and look what you’ve done to me,” the girl whose given name is Dolores seethes, plaintively, in Nabokov’s book; Lolita, however, as a transcendent kind of trope, is not angry at the abuses she endures. She is not capable, indeed, of much emotion at all. She is instead a figure that functions as a foil to the (straight) men who encounter her. She is tempting, seductive, justifying. She is thoroughly male-gazed. Girl, you’ll be a woman soon. Soon, you’ll need a man.

There is a teasing quality to many of these pop-cultural treatments of the underage woman, just as there was a teasing quality to Epstein’s claims about the historical contingencies of sexual taboos: They take refuge in a dark kind of satire. They take refuge in a dark kind of satire. The Hollywood-sanctioned explorations of sexual relationships between middle-aged men and teenage girls are not endorsing those relationships, they insist. They are merely asking what things would be like if laws weren’t written as they are, if norms hadn’t settled into their current and contingent shapes. These works treat the girls as objects of lust, simultaneously available and inaccessible, but also as vehicles of self-discovery for the men who are the films’ stars. The stories they tell belong to the men who are sad and frustrated and misunderstood; the girls are accessories to those stories. They call to mind what the journalist Vicky Ward, who has been reporting on Jeffrey Epstein for years, recently told the Times: Most everyone in Epstein’s orbit mentioned “the girls,” she said, but “as an aside.”

The logic of Lolita hovers as a specter over Epstein’s story. Epstein’s private jet was widely known as the “Lolita Express.” He flaunted the girls as if they were furniture—he made a display, reports suggest, of their age, their youth, their vulnerability. Alfredo Rodriguez, who worked as Epstein’s butler in the mid-2000s, told a Palm Beach detective investigating the Epstein case that he had suspected the girls were underage in part because, as the detective summed it up, “they would eat tons of cereal and drink milk all the time.” The lead illustration for Julie K. Brown’s extensive 2018 report on Epstein in the Miami Herald—the one that helped lead to the new indictment that was brought against him this summer—features an image of Epstein, in color, looking directly into the camera, surrounded by black-and-white headshots of four of the girls who have accused him of abuse. Some of them are wearing braces.

These are the people whose lives Jeffrey Epstein was mocking, when he compared his crimes to stealing a bagel. This is what his version of that dully familiar standby, the open secret, looked like. Epstein took refuge in a culture that revolves, still, around the whims of the wealthy and the straight and the male. He found protection in the same networked impunities that for so long kept the secrets of Bill Cosby and R. Kelly and Harvey Weinstein. Epstein lived in a culture, he knew, that is not yet accustomed to putting girls at the center of the story. The rest of the Gigi song goes like this: Thank heaven for little girls / Thank heaven for them all / No matter where, / No matter who, / Without them / What would little boys do …